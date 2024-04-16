Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO): A Green Fuel Solution for a Sustainable Future – BCC Research LLC

Discover HVO: The Sustainable Fuel Revolution. With global support for biofuels and rising demand for green alternatives, HVO emerges as a key player. Its production aligns with sustainability goals, enhances energy security, and boosts reputations for eco-conscious businesses.

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market is estimated to reach $46.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% during the forecast period.”

Insightful Exploration of Global HVO Market Reveals Exciting Trends. This report carefully investigates the dynamics of the HVO market, studying important factors like where it comes from, how it’s used, and who’s using it. Covering the years from 2023 to 2028, the analysis gives a detailed picture both worldwide and in different regions. It breaks down sources into things like vegetable oil and animal fat and uses include fuel for transportation and generating power. Industries using HVO include automotive, aviation, and more, showing its wide-reaching benefits.

HVO manufacturers are actively seeking partnerships and collaborations with end-users, particularly in industries like automotive, aviation, and rail. A notable example is the 2022 partnership between the German national railway company, Deutsche Bahn, and Shell to utilize Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) for non-electric trains, starting with the iconic Sylt Shuttle train route. This landmark collaboration underscores the importance of clean HVO solutions in driving significant decarbonization efforts across conventional transportation modes.

Driving Factors

Growing environmental concerns, along with increasing demand for biofuels and sustainability goals:

Growing worries about the environment, increasing demand for biofuels, and sustainability goals are pushing for cleaner energy sources. Renewable biofuels like HVO cut greenhouse gas emissions, meeting the need for greener alternatives. Governments and industries worldwide seek biofuels to reduce fossil fuel reliance. HVO, derived from vegetable oils, aligns with this trend, contributing to ambitious sustainability targets set by organizations and countries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $19.4 billion Market Size Forecast $46.5 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Source, Application, End-use Industry, and Geographic Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing environmental concerns, along with increasing demand for biofuels and sustainability goals

Segmentation Analysis

Source Analysis

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) comes from different vegetable oils like rapeseed oil and tall oil, offering a greener alternative to regular diesel. It’s also made from crude palm oil, tapping into different agricultural resources. Used cooking oil gets recycled to make HVO, promoting sustainability. Animal fats can also be used. Other materials contribute to HVO production too, showing its versatility.

Application Analysis

HVO works as a renewable diesel for vehicles, cutting down on emissions. It’s also used in power generators for cleaner energy production. And it’s not just limited to these areas; HVO finds applications across various industries.

End-Use Industry Analysis

In the automotive world, HVO means better mileage, fewer emissions, and cheaper maintenance. It’s also becoming a go-to for aviation, where it helps reduce carbon emissions. Industries in different sectors use HVO for different reasons, all in line with sustainability goals.

This report on the HVO Markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?



The HVO market is projected to grow from $19.4 billion in 2022 to $46.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?



The key factors driving the growth of the HVO market include:

• Growing environmental concerns along with increasing demand for biofuels and sustainability goals.



What segments are covered in the market?



The HVO market is segmented based on source, application, end-use industry, and region.



By application, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



The transportation fuel segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



By end-use industry, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



The automotive industry segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?



Europe holds the highest share in the market by value.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

DIAMOND GREEN DIESEL

ENI

NESTE

PREEM

REPSOL

SHELL

TOTAL ENERGIES

UPM BIOFUELS

