IBM’s quantum computers like Condor and Heron must be kept in an elaborate device called Quantum System Two which keeps them extremely cold Ryan Lavine for IBM

Today, IBM unveiled two new quantum computers. The bigger of the two, dubbed Condor, is the second ever to have a total number of quantum bits, or qubits, in the quadruple digits. IBM’s other new quantum computer is called Heron, and it is the company’s least error-prone device to date.

Researchers disagree on how to best build a quantum computer, but there is broad consensus…