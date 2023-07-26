ICMD® Materials Design and Engineering SaaS from QuesTek Now Commercially Available

EVANSTON, Ill., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QuesTek® Innovations officially launched its ICMD® digital platform for materials engineering, qualification and certification today. While innovators have been evaluating and using this valuable toolset for more than a year, QuesTek is now offering the cloud-based SaaS to organizations of all types that want to enable digital transformation of materials engineering and the materials value chain.

“Revolutionary products are increasingly the result of materials concurrency — the simultaneous development of high-performance products and novel materials that enable them,” says QuesTek president Jason Sebastian. “ICMD® facilitates and streamlines this practice like never before.”

ICMD® — which stands for “Integrated Computational Materials Design” — is built on computational physics models derived from hundreds of materials science engagements QuesTek has completed on behalf of clients such as NASA, SpaceX, Apple, GM, Boeing and Audi since 1997. The software also uses machine learning when beneficial to solving a particular materials challenge.

“Some of the most innovative organizations in the world have been exercising ICMD® over the past year,” says QuesTek COO Bill Mahoney. “We’ve found that in addition to designing novel materials to enable greater performance, clients can use the breadth of toolkits in the platform to benefit a range of materials processes, such as using the qualifications toolkit within ICMD® to dramatically speed up the process of testing and certifying materials.”

In one recent example, QuesTek announced a partnership with Norsk Titanium to advance the breakthrough use of nickel alloy wire in directed energy deposition (DED) additive manufacturing. This development effort provides manufacturers an alternative to casting for large aerospace and industrial components, bypassing significant supply chain delays and shortening long lead times.

ICMD® can shave years off the timeline of qualifying new materials in industries such as medical devices, where materials innovation is increasingly an effective means to advance performance and differentiate products. The software is also a highly effective tool to help OEMs and suppliers meet sustainability targets through lightweighting and developing alloys with greener compositions that exclude or minimize rare earth elements.

“QuesTek will continue to provide materials consulting and service engagements for commercial and government clients,” says Sebastian. “ICMD® allows a broader range of offerings for QuesTek. Organizations that wish to use the technology independently may do so, and our team can also provide whatever level of support or collaboration is needed. ICMD® dramatically increases the reach and impact of QuesTek’s expertise while bringing greater scale to our mission to drive innovation through materials science.”

About QuesTek

QuesTek empowers innovators by resolving materials-based challenges. QuesTek is both a pioneer and current market leader in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME). QuesTek’s Materials by Design® technologies have enabled new products and new thresholds of performance across a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics and luxury goods. QuesTek’s ICMD ® SaaS offering has packaged QuesTek’s IP and know-how into a client accessible software platform for the first time. QuesTek Innovations is the primary operating subsidiary of QuesTek International LLC and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois. QuesTek has additional locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Solna, Sweden; and Tokyo. questek.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-661-2350

362761@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icmd-materials-design-and-engineering-saas-from-questek-now-commercially-available-301885901.html

SOURCE QuesTek Innovations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

