IDC MarketScape Names Oracle a Leader in Retail Merchandise Operations Management and Order Orchestration and Fulfillment Applications

Reports highlight value of Oracle’s AI-infused cloud application in meeting the complex needs of modern retailers

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — National Retail Federation Big Show (NRF) — Oracle has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Operations Management Solutions1 and Worldwide Order Orchestration and Fulfillment Applications reports2.

“We believe being recognized as a Leader in Order Management and as a Leader in Merchandising Operations demonstrates the value our cloud solutions deliver to retailers worldwide,” said David Clifton, senior vice president of development for Oracle Hospitality and Retail. “In working closely with our customers, we continue to evolve our AI-infused applications with new functionality to enable retailers to operate more efficiently, protect margin, and provide an easy, enjoyable shopping experience to their customers.”

Retail Merchandising Operations Management

Oracle was placed in the Leaders Category in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Merchandise Operations Management Solutions 2023 Vendor Assessment.” The company was recognized for delivering a centralized workflow, data synchronicity, and full orchestration across legacy systems in 83 countries worldwide.

“Oracle has extended its Customer Value & Adoption team dedicated to engaging customers across its retail solutions with more depth, led by experienced retail experts focused on driving value and customer benefit,” said Ananda Chakravarty, Vice President for IDC Retail Insights. “The success of Oracle’s merchandise operations management solutions is a testament to a long line of functionality including advanced AI/ML capabilities and cloud services access.”

The report added, “Oracle can deliver on-demand forecasting with full visibility of the inventory and enables the forecast to propagate across all components in the merchandising planning and downstream processes. Oracle’s ability to ensure that retailers don’t overbuy or underbuy during purchasing and follow consistent guardrails and rules is critical for customers.”

The report looked at 11 software platforms that deliver an established enterprise-grade merchandise operations management solution with multiple retail clients, supported tier-1 retailer merchandising operations at a global scale across store, ecommerce, and other channels, and were and own or license intellectual property for merchandise orchestration. Learn more here.

Order Orchestration and Fulfillment

Oracle was also positioned as a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Order Orchestration and Fulfillment Applications for Retail 2023 Vendor Assessment.” The report noted that “OMS is part of the Oracle unified platform, leveraging data, applications, and a set of AI engines across its 50+ services and using one data source, the Retail Data Store (RDS).” It added that “One of Oracle’s luxury customers commented that the use of Order Orchestration with mobile POS was a ‘game changer’ for it’ and inserted that “With everything integrated on one solution, fulfilling orders was easy for people in the store.”

“Oracle has made the shift to being a SaaS-focused technology provider while at the same time reworking its retail offering to unify data, applications, and AI across one single platform built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Jordan K. Speer, Research Director for IDC Retail Insights .”One of the core value propositions of Oracle Retail OMS is that it is part of this larger platform play, which includes other products that bring value to OMS, including predictive insights (e.g., enabling call center to surface to the CSR the most immediate reasons that a shopper may be calling) and customer reporting through its Analytics Cloud.”

The report analyzed 14 order orchestration and fulfillment applications for retail measuring for success in capabilities and strategies. Capabilities were assessed by customer satisfaction, the range of services, portfolio benefits and functionality or offering. Strategies were assessed by functionality or offering strategy, growth, R&D pace, productivity, and delivery.

To see Oracle’s Operations Management and Order Orchestration and Fulfillment solutions in action, please visit us at the National Retail Federation Show (NRF) in New York January 14-16, 2024, at booth #5038. Learn more about our networking events and book a demo or meeting at: https://engage.oracle.com/oracleatnrf2024

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Merchandise Operations Management Solutions 2023 Vendor Assessment, Ananda Chakravarty , December 2023 , IDC #US49842123 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Order Orchestration and Fulfillment Applications for Retail 2023 Vendor Assessment, Jordan K. Speer , December 2023 , IDC #US49615623

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idc-marketscape-names-oracle-a-leader-in-retail-merchandise-operations-management-and-order-orchestration-and-fulfillment-applications-302034059.html

SOURCE Oracle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

