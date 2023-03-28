IGEL Brings Together Thought Leaders for DISRUPT23 – The Ultimate Global EUC Event

Inspiring keynotes and technical bootcamp sessions will feature exclusive content from Citrix, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, VMware and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, will host more than 800 attendees next week at the 2023 DISRUPT End User Computing (EUC) Forum to be held in Nashville, Tenn., April 3-5, 2023.

DISRUPT23 is the largest and only global event focused on end user computing (EUC). It offers education, inspiration, and market-leading insights from top industry visionaries across the EUC community with a focus on how to optimize the delivery of secure, high-performance digital workspaces to increasingly distributed hybrid workforces, from the cloud.

“DISRUPT23 is making its mark as the industry’s largest event focused on the trends, technologies and innovations moving the EUC market,” said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. “Following the success of DISRUPT23 in Munich, DISRUPT23 Nashville will bring together more than 40 technology and channel partners focused on educating hundreds of attendees on the strategies that will activate the new work-from-anywhere workplace. Attendees will come away with new ways to say ‘YES’ to support their end users with the power to work – securely and productively – from anywhere.”

EUC customer insights

DISRUPT23 will feature informative customer panels featuring use cases and best practices of IGEL-powered enterprises including real-world perspectives from Baptist Health of South Florida, COCC, Lexington Medical Center, Sydney Local Health District, and UC Irvine Health.

“DISRUPT23 is the event of the year where EUC professionals get the valuable real-world educational information they can use today to enable secure and productive endpoint computing,” said Jason Greene, Director of Information Technology, Lexington Medical Center. “I look forward to sharing the best practices we’ve successfully deployed for our IGEL-powered environment at Lexington Medical Center and how they have enhanced our organizational productivity.”

Presentations from leading EUC visionaries

DISRUPT23 will also feature insightful presentations from EUC industry visionaries and executives from Citrix, ControlUp, Flexxible, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nerdio, Nutanix, VMware, Workspot and more. View the full agenda here: https://www.disrupteuc.com/nashville-agenda.

Lively EUC discussion topics

Major discussion themes present throughout the DISRUPT23 event will include presentations and panels on a range of industry topics including:

The Cloud Revolution, as presented by author Mark Mills

Technologies empowering the new world of work, including the new IGEL COSMOS platform for secure, managed access to any cloud workspace

Driving sustainability and cost savings in end user computing

Fortifying security at the endpoint

Enhancing digital employee experiences

Empowering women in technology

“IGEL is showing our industry the way by taking further steps to support women’s advancement in tech, sales, and leadership. Allies and advocates are offered a dedicated session in Nashville, in addition to their customary Women in Tech session. I’m honored to lead both,” said Eva Helén, CEO at EQ Inspiration.

Hands-on technical bootcamps

The DISRUPT23 event in Nashville also features a host of technical bootcamps presented by IGEL, Microsoft, Nerdio, Citrix, VMware and Workspot for expert-led education and certification programs. Additional education, learning and self-paced training opportunities are also available in the DISRUPT23 Education Lounge.

World-class EUC sponsors and exhibitors

IGEL is the only company in the world to host global events focused solely on end user computing (EUC) and bringing together industry leaders and innovators from all corners of the EUC universe. DISRUPT23 will feature an expo hall where attendees will get first-hand access to technical product and services demonstrations by IGEL Ready partners and event sponsors. Further, the event will include participation from leading EUC resellers, distributors, and user communities. For a full list of event sponsors and exhibitors, visit: https://www.disrupteuc.com/nashville-sponsors.

Say “YES” to attending DISRUPT23

IGEL will welcome attendees to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. on April 3-5. Registration is $399 per person. To register, visit: www.disruptEUC.com.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today’s world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igel-brings-together-thought-leaders-for-disrupt23–the-ultimate-global-euc-event-301783695.html

SOURCE IGEL Technology