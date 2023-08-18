Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice, 2023 Thematic Intelligence Report – Gamification Transforming Play into Real-Life Rewards

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice – Thematic Intelligence” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides an overview of how foodservice companies are entering the metaverse. It looks at how several fast-food chains have proven the power of this technology, entering the market with skillful advertising and customer engagement strategies.

Furthermore, it assesses the consequences of supply chain disruptions following the Russia–Ukraine war and the global economy heading for possible stagflation on the metaverse adoption, and how it will influence foodservice innovation in the years ahead.



The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. At the time of writing, it is still largely conceptual but could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content.

The metaverse brings together a range of next-generation technologies from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital twins, and adtech. This report provides an overview of how foodservice companies are entering the metaverse and how it is used for their business strategies.



Scope

Most of the foodservice use cases involve gamification whose rewards can be then redeemed for real food in restaurants. Food brands leverage the metaverse to foster their relationship with users in a virtual environment, advertise themselves, and then capitalize on it when consumers spend their earned promotions at real-life restaurants

Under the current economic circumstances, the metaverse adoption in the foodservice sector will be delayed. In addition to this, publisher data shows that food brands’ metaverse hype had already started to wane in 2022

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the latest metaverse trends in the foodservice sector

Identify how foodservice companies are adopting the metaverse in their business strategies

Uncover the foodservice companies excelling in metaverse adoption with the publisher’s thematic scorecard. Understand competitor activity and positioning in the metaverse theme with extensive coverage of leading companies’ activity.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Metaverse Value Chain

Foundation layer

Tools layer

User interface layer

Experience layer

Foodservice Challenges

The Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Metaverse timeline

Companies

Leading metaverse adopters in foodservice

Leading metaverse vendors

Specialist metaverse vendors in foodservice

Sector Scorecard

Foodservice sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Domino’s

Restaurant Brands International

Yum! Brands

Chipotle

Aramark

Sodexo

Whitbread

Panera bread

CFA Properties (Chick-Fil-A)

McDonald’s

Seven & I Holding (Seven Eleven)

Starbucks

Doctor’s Associates (Subway)

Darden Restaurants

Compass

Wendy’s

Inspire Brands

Brinker

Dine Brands Global

Autogrill

Jollibee Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7q4i7r



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-the-metaverse-on-foodservice-2023-thematic-intelligence-report—gamification-transforming-play-into-real-life-rewards-301904505.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

