Important Statement from EBC Financial Group on Recent Fraudulent Acts

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a world-leading financial institution, founded in London, offering services including brokerage and asset management with the aim to build a safe, professional, and efficient trading environment.

EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, reference number: 927552). EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC, reference number: 500991). EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC is authorised by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority. (SVGFSA, company registration number 353LLC2020)

Recently we have received some reports on scammers pretending to be staff members of EBC Financial Group for fraudulent acts on the webpages, apps, Facebook, Line and other online platforms. We want to clarify that, “https://www.ebc.com” is our only official site.

We hereby confirm that:

Other than the official mobile application developed by MetaQuotes, EBC Financial Group does not provide any in-house mobile application. Please download the official application software from MetaQuotes official website. EBC never engages in cryptocurrency trading business nor provides any CFD products related to cryptocurrency. EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd is regulated and authorised by FCA. The group never authorises any individual or institution to give investment recommendation. Please do not accept any trading recommendation offered by someone who pretends to be any staff member of EBC. EBC retains the prerogative to initiate legal action against both organizations and individuals who engage in the misuse of the EBC’s name. EBC does feel unfortunate on any loss caused by fraudulent acts. The actions of fraudsters are not only damaging the property of others, but also the EBC’s reputation. We feel obliged to offer free legal assistance to the victims of such fraud. Should you require such assistance, please visit our official website at https://www.ebc.com and contact customer service by e-mail at cs@ebc.com or live chat.

EBC believes every serious trader should be served with sincerity. Here we would like to remind everyone our official website: https://www.ebc.com.

EBC Financial Group

November 23, 2023

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/important-statement-from-ebc-financial-group-on-recent-fraudulent-acts-301996429.html

SOURCE EBC Financial Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

