InCharge Energy Launches Suite of V2X Charging Solutions for Fleets

The three bidirectional chargers, combined with InControl™ charging management software, provide an all-in-one solution for large fleets

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — InCharge Energy, the leader in turnkey fleet electrification services, today announced the launch of its vehicle-to-everything (V2X) DC fast charger portfolio. The all-new ICE-22 V2X, ICE-44 V2X and ICE-66 V2X chargers are poised to set a higher standard for the industry, providing fleet operators with chargers that optimize operations, increase cost efficiencies while supporting grid stability and enable them to qualify for electric vehicle (EV) grant funds that include a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) compatibility requirement.

‒At InCharge Energy, we continue to innovate tech-forward EV charging solutions with these industry-first V2X chargers, paired with our enhanced InControl charging management software,– said Cliff Fietzek, CTO of InCharge Energy. ‒Our turnkey bidirectional solution not only helps our fleet customers reach their emissions reduction goals, it also provides greater sustainability for local communities. Importantly, the V2X portfolio supports proposed California legislation which looks to establish goals for bidirectional charging in the state and would require new EVs sold in California as of 2027 to have bidirectional charging capability.–

V2G charging enables using an EV’s battery to provide power to the grid. V2X charging, also known as bidirectional charging, extends beyond V2G to give users the option to charge and discharge their vehicles’ batteries or to use them as a power source for multiple applications, including buildings, other vehicles, or for battery storage to help relieve strain on the electric grid during peak times. Applicable to many use cases, V2X is a great option for fleets with long dwell times, time-of-use energy tariffs and facilities in outage-prone regions. This type of charging is a powerful way for fleets to future-proof their infrastructure to realize potential cost savings while optimizing fleet uptime and providing the flexibility of a backup built-in power source.

A Proven, All-In-One Solution

The InCharge V2X chargers will revolutionize the way fleets use and store energy by integrating EV batteries into, and increasing the efficiency and reliability of, a fleet facility’s local microgrid. After performing extensive interoperability testing at its Engineering & Fulfillment Center, InCharge has verified that its seamless solution provides unmatched flexibility for fleet managers to charge any V2G- or V2X-capable EV at any ICE V2X charging station.

InCharge V2X chargers help fleet customers:

Qualify for funding with a V2G-capability requirement.

Contribute to greater integration of renewable energy resources, such as wind or solar.

Support greater grid stability and sustainability by charging when prices are lower or renewable energy is in greater supply and discharging when energy prices are higher.

Smooth energy costs in areas where such costs are variable by time of day.

The suite of InCharge V2X chargers includes three options of varying power outputs:

ICE-22 V2X is ideal for fleets needing sequential charging, such as those with long dwell times without time-of-use tariffs, and is useful for discharging multiple vehicles back-to-back.

ICE-44 V2X is ideal for fleets that strive to maximize charging with simultaneous and sequential charging or discharging of two vehicles at a time.

ICE-66 V2X is ideal for fleets that have high daily utilization and may need to charge up quickly or provide energy back to a building or facility to shave utility costs or grid strain.

‒Our hands-on experience has given us a deep understanding of our customers’ needs and the challenges they are working to solve as they transition to electric vehicles, which is why we developed these three ICE V2X charging solutions,– said Nikolas Runge, VP of Product and Services. ‒By introducing the chargers, we are also helping to make V2G technology a reality, which will improve grid sustainability by syncing charging and discharging activity with energy demand. While every fleet in the process of electrification has unique requirements for their charging infrastructure, for seamless charging, all fleets require a charging solution that offers reliability, scalability and durability. InCharge Energy continually ensures that our V2X chargers excel on each of these fronts – and also qualify for certain funding opportunities.–

Superior Fleet Charging Management Software

The bidirectional functionality and benefits of the InCharge V2X chargers are realized with the V2X add-on of InControl, the industry-leading charging management system from InCharge Energy. Using a modern OpenAPI architecture developed specifically for large fleets, the proprietary InControl platform allows fleet managers to digitally operate, monitor and maintain their EV charging infrastructure, with the option to integrate it into their existing software systems. Additionally, integrating vehicle telematics into InControl provides advanced scheduling features that optimize fleet vehicle uptime.

‒When we say our InControl platform was built with a fleet-first mindset, we genuinely mean it. We incorporate user feedback to ensure the InControl experience continues to get better and better,– said Russell Schmidt, Director of Digital Services at InCharge Energy. ‒We’re excited to launch our V2X capabilities on the platform and continue to lead with the best CMS in the fleet charging market.–

For more information about InCharge Energy’s V2X chargers or InControl software, please visit www.inchargeus.com.

About InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, InCharge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.

InCharge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at InCharge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.

Headquartered in the world’s first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., InCharge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O’Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.

More information about InCharge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. You can also follow In-Charge on LinkedIn.

