India Warehousing Show to bring the biggest companies on the show floor showcasing supply chain solutions

NEW DELHI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — India Warehousing Show (IWS) remains the country’s most successful platform for the warehousing, logistics, material handling, automation, and supply chain sector bringing together buyers and sellers from around the globe. This year, the market leading event by RX India, is set to take place on 14, 15 & 16 June 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

India’s warehousing market continues to boom amid the rising wave of consumerism. As the demand surges for multi-storeyed warehouses, 3PL, material handling, automation and supply chain solutions, India Warehousing Show aims to bring the best suppliers to cater to the burgeoning market.

In the upcoming edition, around 230 suppliers will be showcasing generation next technologies under niche segments including Automation for Logistics, Ecommerce Zone, Supply Chain Zone, Warehouse Real Estate Zone and Packaging for Logistics offering logistics professionals an exclusive opportunity to connect face-to-face with the right solution providers in New Delhi.

“India Warehousing Show has been successfully bringing the logistics stakeholders for almost 12 years now. It continues to shine after all these years and is one of the most awaited events to highlight the current issues, trends and future plans for the logistics sector. Wishing the IWS team and RX India the best for the upcoming event and hoping for more diversified events in the years to come,” shares Shri Surendra Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Logistics & Trade, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India.

Janish Jafri, Project Manager, India Warehousing Show said, “My colleagues and I look forward to welcoming all participants to the 12th edition of India Warehousing Show which is scheduled to take place from 14th to 16th June 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. IWS has received an overwhelming response and is looking very good. This year, 230 exhibitors and around 15,000 attendees are expected to be a part of the event, product and solutions on display will include warehouse building solutions, materials handling solutions, storage solutions, automation and packaging for logistics, AIDC and software solutions, logistics service providers, LCV’s and UCV’s and other related services.”

Echoing the same sentiment Manu Raj Bhalla, President, Warehousing Association of India (WAI), says, “At the outset, on behalf of the Board & Members of WAI, we are glad to be associated with IWS which has now become an annual event which industry stakeholders look forward to. We wish the team at IWS best wishes for a successful and impactful event.”

The highlight of the event is the networking conference program, India Warehousing Summit based on the theme ‘Decoding the National Logistics Policy and its Roadmap‘ and will boast over 70 speakers who will share their insights, experiences and trends which will be of immense value to the industry.

Furthermore, get ready to connect with renowned industry players such as A.V. Engineers, Action Construction Equipment, Aerolam Insulations, APL Apollo Tubes, Armstrong Dematic, ATMOS, Bastian Solutions, Chainway India, Cognex Sensors India, Craftsman Automation, Ethics Prosperity, Everest Industries, Falcon Autotech, Gandhi Automations, Godrej Koerber, Godrej Storage Solutions, Hiranandani Industrial Parks, iRAYPLE Zhejiang HuaRay Technologies, Jungheinrich Lift Truck India, Kelley Material Handling Equipment India, Kirby, LEAP India, Leuze Electronic, LYNKIT, Muvro Technologies, Nido Machineries, Nilkamal, Pepperl+Fuchs, Prama Hikvision India, Sato Argox India, Schoeller Allibert India, Shakti Hormann, Shiv Shanti Industrial & Logistics Park, Sidharth Shutters & Automations, Siemens, System Logistics India, TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks and many other big names.

Attendees can pre-register to attend at www.indiawarehousingshow.com to receive their entry tickets. Visit India Warehousing Show from 14 to 16 June at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

About RX India:

RX India is part of RX (www.rxglobal.com). RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX India, with a diverse portfolio of leading B2B events across India, offers a platform of face-to-face events and digital solutions to customers from sectors including Logistics & Supply Chain; Packaging & Printing; Manufacturing & Engineering; Retail and Gifts and Leisure. Leading events brands include MAPIC India (formerly IRF), AMTEX, India Big 7, Fastener Fair India, IndiaCorr Expo, India Folding Carton, India Warehousing Show, PackPlus Delhi, India Warehousing & Logistics Show and PackPlus South. These events are specially curated and designed to cater to a large domestic market and growing opportunities for our global customers.

About RELX:

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081238/India_Warehousing_Show_2023.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/india-warehousing-show-to-bring-the-biggest-companies-on-the-show-floor-showcasing-supply-chain-solutions-301834542.html

