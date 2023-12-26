Industrial Valves Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2030 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The global demand for Industrial Valve was valued at USD 100515.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 148507.1 Million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% between 2023 and 2030.

Industrial valves are crucial components in various industries, playing a vital role in controlling the flow of liquids, gases, and steam within industrial processes. The global industrial valves market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing industrialization, and the need for efficient fluid handling systems. In this article, we will delve into the key trends and factors shaping the industrial valves market.

The industrial valves market encompasses a wide range of valve types, including ball valves, gate valves, butterfly valves, globe valves, and more. These valves find applications across diverse industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, chemical processing, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

The industrial valves market exhibits regional variations in terms of growth and demand. Developing economies in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, are witnessing robust growth in industrialization and infrastructure development, driving the demand for industrial valves. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are focusing on valve upgrades and replacements to improve efficiency and meet environmental standards.

