Industry Legend and pfSense Co-Founder Chris Buechler Joins Alta Labs as Principal Architect

HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alta Labs is proud to announce Chris Buechler has joined its team as Principal Architect. He will be primarily focused on the new Router and Switching product offerings Alta Labs is developing. “We are ecstatic to have Chris join our team,” says Jeff Hansen, Alta Labs’ Chief Technology Officer. “His tenure will help us strengthen and accelerate our product development.”

Chris is widely known for his contributions in the networking and security industry. He was co-founder and project leader of pfSense, leading it from its inception to the most widely used open source firewall distribution in the world. He was also a significant contributor to the firewall distribution m0n0wall back in its heyday in the early 2000s. Chris is a published author and has been invited to speak at dozens of conferences around the world. He’s spoken on a variety of networking and computer security related topics, to both highly technical and non-technical audiences. His most recent role was as Principal Engineer at Ubiquiti.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Alta Labs team. They have accomplished a great deal in a short period of time, and I’m excited for what is to come,” said Chris.

Alta Labs creates revolutionary networking technology that is driven by our proprietary software and hardware designs. While Alta Labs is a new player in the market, our team is not. We are accomplished professionals in the technology and networking industries. Real people work here. We have seen the good and the bad elsewhere across the industry, and are innovating without repeating mistakes. Alta Labs is a division of SoundVision Technologies, bringing decades of tech manufacturing expertise in addition to the Alta Labs team’s well over 100 combined years of experience in the networking industry.

