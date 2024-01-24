Info-Tech Research Group Unveils New Blueprint Empowering IT Leaders to Leverage Exponential IT for Data Management to Drive Competitive Advantage

The IT research and advisory firm has recently published Exponential IT for Data and Analytics, a transformative research blueprint that highlights how exponential technology advancements like AI are revolutionizing the IT landscape. As the data ecosystem rapidly adapts to meet new challenges and technological advancements, Info-Tech’s new blueprint outlines the key actions for IT leaders to manage this change and help organizations gain a competitive advantage.

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – In the information age, data is becoming an increasingly valuable asset, the significance of which is shaping organizational strategies. Recognizing this shift, organizations are now leveraging thriving data marketplaces and third-party data to shape their core offerings and value propositions. However, the surge in data, coupled with rapid innovation in data analytics, presents significant challenges in data collection, storage, and utilization. To address these challenges and help IT leaders and organizations from falling behind in adopting emerging technologies, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Exponential IT for Data and Analytics.

Exponential IT is Info-Tech’s framework designed to guide IT leaders across all domains in elevating their maturity and value-creation capabilities. The framework aims to bridge the gap between the exponential progression of technological change and the linear progression of IT’s ability to successfully manage that change.

Info-Tech’s new research highlights how exponential advancements in technology, particularly AI, are revolutionizing the IT landscape. As AI brings an unprecedented level of standardization in functionalities, the development of proprietary data products is becoming essential for market differentiation in core products and services, as well as generating direct data revenue streams.

“The exponentially growing demand for data has increased the pressure on technology and data leaders to deliver processes, capabilities, and technologies to service that demand,” says Steve Willis, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. “However, with only one in ten data leaders considered genuine business value generators by business executives, most of these leaders will be required to develop new tactics to meet these expectations or risk being left behind.”

Investment in data technologies, which support resilient, cost-efficient, real-time data pipeline automation and third-party data buying and selling, is now a fundamental operational requirement rather than a mere advantage. In a world being rapidly reshaped by AI, establishing and maintaining trust in data quality and AI models is paramount, with ethics and transparency forming the cornerstone of sustainable innovation.

“Organizations adopting modern data practices can expect to benefit from seamlessly acquiring third-party data via platform-enabled data marketplaces,” explains Andy Neill, associate vice president of enterprise research at Info-Tech Research Group. “By blending this external data with their proprietary internal data, they can create uniquely distinctive core products and services while unlocking entirely new revenue streams by leveraging these same marketplaces.”

As the data ecosystem rapidly adapts to meet new challenges and technological advancements, Info-Tech’s blueprint outlines the following three key actions for IT leaders to manage this change:

Go Beyond Analytics: Treat Data as a Product – Data must be managed as a real product rather than just as a business enabler. This requires IT leaders to evolve roles to drive product ownership, increase cross-functional influence and collaboration, and actively market and sell data assets both internally and externally to drive organizational outcomes. Use Data as the Lifeblood: Augment Data for More Value – Organizations will increasingly need to leverage internal and external data sets. It is essential to invest in data and analytics capabilities that drive increasing returns from data while reducing the relative cost of managing it. IT will be required to support the engineering and preparation of data needed for training AI and large language models. For high-value models, this means ensuring the use of the right high-quality data with appropriate classifications. Default to AI: Team DataOps With MLOps – Data is the lifeblood of maximizing the value of AI. For IT leaders, that means aligning DataOps and MLOps to ensure a seamless data and AI lifecycle. As AI advances, almost all IT and product developments will include some form of automation or AI, so creating efficient and agile end-to-end data and AI practices is paramount.

By embracing the transformative actions outlined in the blueprint, IT leaders can propel their organizations into a future where data is not just a resource but a driving force for innovation, competitive advantage, and sustainable growth. This forward-thinking approach will help position data leaders at the forefront of shaping a data-centric organizational culture, ready to capitalize on the opportunities of an exponentially data-driven world.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Steve Willis or Andy Neill, experts in data & analytics, enterprise architecture, and AI, and access to the complete Exponential IT for Data and Analytics blueprint, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For more than 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm’s Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/info-tech-research-group-unveils-new-blueprint-empowering-it-leaders-to-leverage-exponential-it-for-data-management-to-drive-competitive-advantage-302043877.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

