Innovations In Sensors, Battery Recycling, Solar Thermo-photovoltaics, Machine Learning & Enzymatic Depolymerization: Featuring Programmable Optical Device, Artificial Polar Crystals and More

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Innovations In Sensors, Battery Recycling, Solar Thermo-photovoltaics, Machine Learning & Enzymatic Depolymerization” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of compact piezoelectric-based vibration energy harvesters for self-charging applications in wearable devices. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of cost-efficient level monitoring sensors for precise water monitoring and provides early flood and drought warning alerts.

The other focal point of the TOE is the use of phenol oxidase-based enzymes for the degradation of polyethylene without any pre-treatment. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of highly efficient supercritical fluid technique for the extraction of metals from spent lithium-ion batteries.

The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of implantable electromagnetic sensors for contactless blood glucose levels measurement and the use of wearable sensors in garments for vitals monitoring.

Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

Key Topics Covered:

Programmable Optical Device for Controlling the Speed and Direction of the Light

Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Value Proposition

Value Proposition High-performance and Compact Vibration Energy Harvester for Self-charging Wearable Devices

Osaka Metropolitan University’s Value Proposition

Metropolitan University’s Value Proposition Artificial Polar Crystals for Determining Electric Potentials for Memory Storage Devices

Tel-Aviv University’s Value Proposition

Value Proposition Cost-efficient Sensor Solution for Large-scale Flood Warning Systems

University of Bonn’s Value Proposition

Implantable Electromagnetic Sensor for Contactless Blood Glucose Levels Measurement

EM-based Sensor’s Value Proposition

Personal Sensing Data for Monitoring And Alleviating Patient Stress

Cornell University’s Value Proposition

Value Proposition Wearable Sensor in Garments for Vitals Monitoring

Imperial College London’s Value Proposition

Sensors to Detect Sleep Problems for People Recovering from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Washington State University’s Value Proposition

Value Proposition Galvanic Cell-based Sensors to Preserve the Flavor and Quality of Frozen Foods

Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia’s Value Proposition

Phenol Oxidase-based Enzymes that can Degrade Polyethylene Without any Pre-treatment

Center for Biological Research’s Value Proposition

High Efficiency Supercritical Fluid Technique for Metal Extraction from Used Lithium-ion Batteries

University of Torontos Value Proposition

Highly Efficient Solar Thermophotovoltaic (STPV) System for Renewable Energy Generation

University of Houston’s Value Proposition

Value Proposition Intelligent Prediction Algorithm to Improve Efficiency of Gaming, Robots and Autonomous Vehicles

Movement Prediction Algorithm Value Proposition

Pen-based Interface for Transforming Digitally Handwritten Sketches into Codes

Handwritten Coding Interface Value Proposition

AI and ML for Soil Moisture Monitoring to Ensure a Stable Forest Ecosystem

AI Wireless Sensor Network Value Proposition

