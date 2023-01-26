Integrated growth agency ADA clinches historic 87 industry awards in 2022, cementing position as one of the fastest-growing Data & Tech agencies in APAC

Notable wins include Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies 2022 and being named Campaign Asia’s Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ADA and its clients won a record breaking 87 industry awards in 2022 from Campaign Asia, Adweek, Marketing Excellence Awards, Asia eCommerce Awards, Smarties, Mob-Ex and many more.

Each of ADA’s integrated services, which is focused on delivering clients’ topline growth, were recognised as Southeast Asia’s:

Customer Engagement Agency of the Year;

Data Analytics Agency of the Year;

eCommerce Agency of the Year;

Consultancy of the Year; and

Independent Agency of Year

In 2022, ADA debuted in Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies 2022 list as the only Southeast Asian (SEA) entry, also making it to the Top 10 Large Agencies list as the only Data and artificial intelligence (AI) company. The Adweek Fastest Growing Agency List is a recognition for agencies that have shown remarkable revenue growth and is evaluated through three consecutive years of earned revenue (at least US$250,000).

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Office of ADA said, “Our 87 industry awards in 2022 are a powerful confirmation of our relentless focus in driving our clients’ revenue growth through comprehensive digital transformation with the utilisation of data, technology, and content. This is a team victory, achieved by the efforts of our more than 1,000 experts.”

“In 2023, we will continue to be the leading provider of innovative and results-driven digital solutions that empower our clients’ businesses to achieve their full potential in the digital landscape,” added Gattamneni.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, ADA registered solid triple digit year-on-year (YoY) business growth as the need for data and tech driven solutions in the region rose rapidly. In 2022, ADA did not just record the highest number of award wins, but also onboarded many new clients and partners.

Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of ADA said, “It is our power of integration that makes us stand out among the rest in the industry. Our unique ecosystem of end-to-end solutions enable us to thoroughly understand clients’ businesses and consumer insights via data-driven marketing strategies, especially in Marketing Technology.”

“ADA exists to make our customers and people win ─ and this can only happen when we are winning too. Many leading brands have entrusted us to drive their digital and data maturity to achieve business goals including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Etiqa Insurance, Petronas, DBS Bank, Laneige, Nestle, Watsons, Burger King, and Toyota,” added Gupta.

About ADA

ADA provides services that enable enterprises and brands to drive topline growth through digital marketing and sales transformation across Asia. It operates three data-driven service segments:

i. Marketing Solutions:

performance marketing, which enables clients to reach consumers efficiently on social media, native ads, display ads and search marketing;

creative solutions to drive user engagement and conversation rates; and

marketing technology transformation involves consultation on the implementation of managed services that enable brands to achieve superior customer experiences with technology platforms.

ii. Ecommerce Solutions: provide brands with end-to-end store management to fulfil enablement on marketplaces, social channels, third party messaging channels and owned websites.

iii. Customer Engagement Solutions: used by enterprises to enhance customer support and communicate with consumers in real-time through SMS, WhatsApp and other messaging applications.

ADA, which operates 10 offices across Asia with approximately 1,100 employees, was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia.

SOURCE ADA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

