Interview Valet Unveils Its Most Anticipated Resource: 2023 State of Podcast Guesting Annual Report

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Interview Valet, a leading provider of podcast interview marketing services, today announced the release of its highly anticipated and number one most requested resource 2023 State of Podcast Guesting Annual Report. This year’s report, updated with the latest trends from the rapidly evolving podcast industry, is based on a rigorous process that leverages Interview Valet’s internal database of 75,000+ interviews with over 200+ million listens.

“Our goal with the State of Podcast Guesting report is to provide high-level coaches, consultants, non-fiction authors, and growing small businesses with the information they need to make informed decisions about their podcast interview marketing strategy,” said Tom Schwab, Founder and Chief Evangelist Officer of Interview Valet. “We believe that having access to this kind of information will allow guests to reach more of their target audience, where they are, and get better results.”

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of the podcast guesting industry, including trends, best practices, and key insights that businesses and entrepreneurs can use to improve their podcast marketing efforts.

To further discuss the findings from the report, Tom Schwab will be hosting a LinkedIn live event on Wednesday, February 15th at 1:00pm EST. During this event, Schwab will delve into the report’s findings and provide live Q&A for attendees.

“At Interview Valet, we are focused on delivering unique results to our clients,” said Schwab. “We believe that the information contained in the 2023 State of Podcast Guesting Annual Report will help businesses and entrepreneurs make the most of their podcast marketing efforts and achieve their goals.”

About Interview Valet

Interview Valet is a leading provider of podcast interview marketing services. Founded in 2014, the company has helped thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs to reach their target audience and achieve their goals through podcast interviews.

