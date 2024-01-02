INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. PROMOTES LAURA LIVERS TO CRO AND ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF STOCK OPTIONS

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ – Intouch Insight Ltd , (“Intouch” or “the Company”) (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions today announced the promotion of Laura Livers, to become an Officer with the position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Livers joined Intouch as a Senior Director of Business Development in October 2021 with the acquisition of SeeLevel, and was promoted to Head of Strategic Growth in August of 2022. Prior to joining SeeLevel, Laura served as EVP of Qualitative Services for Schlesinger Group, as well as serving as CEO for both Focus Pointe Global and Shop ‘n Chek, Worldwide.

“With over thirty years of experience in our industry, not to mention a fantastic reputation with some of the world’s largest food services brands, I am delighted to be entrusting Laura to lead our sales, marketing and operations teams,” said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Insight.

The Company is also reporting that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.43 per share to employees and officers of the company. The options were granted January 2, 2024, and vest over a 36-month period and are valid until January 1, 2029.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America’s most-loved brands for customer experience management, customer surveys, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

