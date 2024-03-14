Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Share & Trends – 2031

Global intratumoral cancer therapies market is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 202.67 billion in 2023 to USD 444.82 billion in 2031F. The growing prevalence of cancer in various regions across the globe, expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and rising research and development activities are bolstering the market growth. As per the American Cancer Society, 1,958,310 new cases and 609,820 deaths related to cancer were estimated to occur in the United States in 2023.

The growing adoption of immunotherapy drugs that can be tailored to the individual requirements of the patients and customized to their genetic profile for improving outcomes is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Increasing research and development activities for investigating the efficacy of mRNA cancer vaccines is further supporting the market expansion. In 2023, a phase 2 clinical trial was opened to investigate whether therapeutic vaccines reduce the risk of return of pancreatic cancer after the removal of tumors by surgery. The study is expected to enroll 260 patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and approximately 80 sites across the globe. The trial will be open to individuals who recently received pancreatic cancer diagnosis and who have not yet had treatments including radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy or surgery. During phase 1 the vaccine was well tolerated by most patients, with phase 2 expected to offer clarity on the vaccine and various potential benefits. The trial is expected to offer insights into whether the mRNA approach performs better as compared to the current standards of the treatment.

Increasing Investments Anticipated to Offer Opportunities

Due to the growing prevalence of cancer in various regions across the globe, several governments are increasing investment in research and development activities for novel treatment solutions. Cancer has a significant economic impact on the lives of the patients and their families as well as the society, therefore there is a strong economic front for investing in various measures that will support the faster treatment and testing of patients. By investing in cancer research, they aim to support early detection of different types of cancers. For 2023, the American Institute for Cancer Research joined One Voice Against Cancer for requesting USD 49 billion in base funding for the National Institutes of Health.

Furthermore, various leading market players are investing in cancer research activities. According to Novartis India MD, the company invests 20% of its revenue towards research activities, including cancer research. With the help of dedicated research activities, the recognition and unraveling of cancer complexities will become much easier.

Strategic Collaborations Support Market Expansion

Through strategic partnerships and collaborations different biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies can pool their resources and expertise to combine their ideas, experience, and knowledge for fast-tracking the development process. In February 2022, BioNTech SE entered a global strategic partnership with Medigene AG to advance TCR-based immunotherapies against cancer. The research collaboration is expected to encompass several target structures. BioNTech SE is expected to hold exclusive worldwide commercialization rights and will be responsible for developing TCR therapies that result from the collaboration.

Amgen Inc., one of the leading American multinational biopharmaceutical companies committed to easing patient suffering by manufacturing, delivering, discovering, and developing innovative human therapeutics launched Amgen Partners of Choice. The network aims to bring together the company’s clinical leaders and research and development experts from eight research centers around the globe. The network expects to create various collaboration channels to expedite the transformational programs that are focused on selected tumor types and disease areas.

North America Accounts for Significant Market Share

The strong presence of various leading market players, the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region, and rising investments in research and development activities are supporting the expansion of the market in the region. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, it was estimated that there would be 239,100 new cancer cases and 86,700 cancer-related deaths in Canada in 2023. Increasing public-private research collaborations are expected to offer the advancement of new therapies, supporting the market expansion in North America. For instance, the Partnership for Accelerating Cancer Therapies (PACT), a five-year public-private research collaboration, is expected to facilitate uniform and systemic clinical testing of biomarkers for advancing the understanding of resistance to immunotherapies and mechanisms of treatment response.

Meanwhile, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growth can be attributed to the rising research and development activities by the regional market players. Sanofi is conducting an interventional study to determine maximum administered dose or maximum tolerated dose and tolerability and safety of SAR441000 when administered intratumorally. The study is estimated to conclude in February 2024.

Rising Incidences of Lung Cancer Support Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer related to deaths across the globe and smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, resulting in approximately 85% of all cases. The growth of the smoking populace is one of the major factors bolstering the demand for lung cancer therapies. Current technologies provide two approaches for intratumoral therapy in lung cancer, namely percutaneous and bronchoscopic. Bronchoscopic approaches are more suitable for tumors that grow deeper in the lungs and are more likely to obstruct or crush larger airways whereas percutaneous approaches are used for treating peripheral lung tumors that are present near the chest wall. Various research activities are underway to evaluate the efficacy of bronchoscopic intratumoral injection. For instance, a team of researchers from Hiser Medical Center of Qingdao, Shandong, China is conducting a study to evaluate the adverse reactions and therapeutic effects of cisplatin and endostar in patients suffering from lung squamous cell carcinoma.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Account for Significant Market Share

Due to various benefits associated with checkpoint inhibitors, the segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the market over the forecast period. Rising product approvals by different regulatory bodies including FDA is further supporting the segmental growth. In 2023, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. won the first PD-1 approval.

Jemperli was cleared as an add-on for patients undergoing chemotherapy with recurrent or primary advanced endometrial cancer. For being eligible for the therapy, the tumor of the patient must be microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). In phase 3 RUBY trial, it was observed that the addition of Jemperli to chemotherapy reduced death or risk of progression by 72% among patients with mismatch repair deficient or microsatellite instability-high tumors, while showing a progression-free survival improvement of 24%.

Future Market Scenario (2024 – 2031F)

Intratumoral immunotherapy is expected to bolster the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies across a broad spectrum of malignancies. Addressing the barriers to intratumoral delivery can aid in maximizing the effectiveness of these therapies. Abundant opportunities are available to support the integration of novel biomaterials for providing sustained release and improved delivery of immunotherapies within tumors.

With the help of continuous advancements towards the development of intratumoral drug-releasing interventional implants and devices that facilitate tumor approach, intratumoral nanoDDS administrations are expected to offer a suitable alternative to conventional systemic drug delivery.

Report Scope

