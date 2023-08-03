Introducing the AI in Social Media Revolution: Enhancing Your Business with Cutting-Edge Solutions – By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –The world of social media is evolving rapidly, and artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of this transformation, revolutionizing the way businesses engage with their customers. Welcome to the AI in Social Media Global Market Report, your ultimate guide to unlocking the full potential of AI-powered solutions and services to boost your business growth.

The Business Research Company’s AI In Social Media Global Market Report segments the market as:

By Component: Choose from a wide array of offerings, including powerful AI solutions and expert services tailored to suit your specific business needs. By Enterprise Size: Whether you’re a Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) or a Large Enterprise, we have AI solutions that fit your scale and budget. By Technology: Dive into the cutting-edge realms of Machine Learning and Deep Learning or explore the fascinating world of Natural Language Processing (NLP). By Application: Empower your business with AI-driven Customer Experience Management, Sales and Marketing, Image Recognition, Predictive Risk Assessment, or explore other exciting applications. By End User: Regardless of your industry, we cater to diverse sectors such as Retail, E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Advertising, Education, Public Utilities, and more.

Unleashing the Market Potential:

The AI in social media market is on a trajectory of impressive growth, projected to surge from $1.31 billion in 2022 to $1.68 billion in 2023 at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.08%. Despite the short-term disruptions caused by the Russia–Ukraine war on the global economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the AI in social media market is expected to reach $4.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.48%.

Fueling this growth is the rapidly growing social media usage for online shopping. As consumers increasingly turn to social media platforms for discovering, researching, and purchasing products online, AI in social media becomes a game-changer. Enhance your customers’ shopping experience with personalized recommendations, visual search, chatbots, virtual assistants, customer support, fraud detection, and security. Embrace the sales surge driven by the social commerce trend – in 2022, social commerce sales in the US are projected to be worth $53.10 million, accounting for 5.1% of all online sales, marking a significant rise from previous years. Likewise, China’s retail eCommerce sales through social apps escalated from 11.7% in 2020 to a staggering 52% in 2022.

Meet the Titans of AI in Social Media:

Join forces with industry leaders to elevate your business to new heights. Collaborate with giants like Meta Platforms Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Snap Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Salesforce Inc., Twitter Inc., Baidu Inc., and more. These renowned players are at the forefront of AI innovation, continually developing cutting-edge technologies to keep you ahead of the competition.

Embracing Technological Advancements:

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest advancements in AI technology. Meta Platforms, Inc. recently unveiled Sphere, a groundbreaking AI-powered tool capable of swiftly scanning millions of citations to verify their authenticity and combat misinformation. By enhancing the accuracy and reliability of information online, Sphere ensures your business can rely on verified data and make informed decisions.

Embrace the AI in Social Media Revolution:

In conclusion, the AI in Social Media Global Market Report opens up a world of possibilities for businesses eager to capitalize on the power of AI. Tailor your approach with segmented offerings, leverage the booming social commerce trend, and partner with industry leaders to drive exponential growth. Embrace the future of AI in social media, and position your business at the forefront of this transformative revolution. With AI in your corner, success is just a click away!

