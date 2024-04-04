Invitation to Alfa Laval's first quarter conference call

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alfa Laval will release first quarter earnings on 25 April at 13:00 pm CEST. The conference call will start at 14:00 pm CEST.
The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval’s President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.
To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register here:
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6552126&linkSecurityString=dfe01b558
You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval – Investors.
Contacts:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
