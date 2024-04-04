STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alfa Laval will release first quarter earnings on 25 April at 13:00 pm CEST. The conference call will start at 14:00 pm CEST.

The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval’s President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.

To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register here:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6552126&linkSecurityString=dfe01b558

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval – Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/invitation-to-alfa-laval-s-first-quarter-conference-call,c3956267

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3956267/aeb5fe4a46e3ac5f.pdf Invitation Q1 2024

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-first-quarter-conference-call-302108216.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

