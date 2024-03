A Nio power swap station in Shanghai Mark Andrews / Alamy

It’s a cold February evening and your electric car battery is running out of power. You pull off the motorway to the nearest services, but as you near the bank of rapid chargers your heart sinks: a snaking queue of electric vehicles stands between you and that precious plug point.

As EV sales soar, the battle for public charging…