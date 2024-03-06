ISS National Lab Releases In-Space Production Applications Funding Opportunity

New research announcement seeking ISS R&D in the fields of advanced materials and manufacturing is now open

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory announced a new funding opportunity for concepts that further in-space production applications in the areas of advanced materials and manufacturing. In-space production applications is a strategic focus area for the ISS National Lab, and this research announcement is soliciting flight projects that can bring value to humanity and enable business models in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Proposals should demonstrate space-based manufacturing and production activities that not only enable new business growth and capital investment but also represent scalable and sustainable market opportunities. These endeavors should produce reoccurring value with the potential to generate demand for and revenue from access to LEO.

The objective is to leverage the unique space environment to develop, test, or mature products and processes that have a demonstrated potential for near-term, positive economic impact. Selected flight projects may be awarded funding to support project development and mission integration and operations for research that will be implemented on the space station.

An example of a recent in-space production applications investigation awarded through a prior ISS National Lab opportunity is from Flawless Photonics . This project aims to improve optical fiber produced in space by validating the company’s technology for manufacturing high-value glass materials, like ZBLAN , in microgravity. Preliminary results indicate promising improvements in the quantity of optical fiber produced, which benefitted from refinements in process control during the manufacturing process in the novel microgravity environment. The kilometers of glass fiber drawn in space will be returned to Earth for independent analysis in the coming months on a NASA-funded commercial resupply services mission. Results from this investigation may help reduce gravity-induced defects in optical glass products developed on Earth and further in-space manufacturing models.

This research announcement will follow a two-step proposal submission process. Before being invited to submit a full proposal, all interested investigators must submit a Step 1: Concept Summary for review. The ISS National Lab will host a webinar on March 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. EDT to discuss ISS facilities and capabilities associated with this research announcement. The webinar is free, but you must register in advance. A recording of the webinar will be made available to the research community through the research announcement webpage.

Step 1: Concept Summaries must be submitted by end of day on May 2, 2024. Step 2: Full Proposals (from those invited to submit) will be due by end of day July 8, 2024.

To learn more about this opportunity, including how to submit a Step 1: Concept Summary, please visit the research announcement webpage . To learn more about the ISS National Lab and the science that it sponsors, please visit our website .

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CASIS accepts corporate and individual donations to help advance science in space for the benefit of humanity. For more information, visit our donations page .

