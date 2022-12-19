IT-Harvest Announces GA of the Only Platform for Cybersecurity Industry Research

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IT-Harvest, creator of the only platform for researching the entire cybersecurity industry, announces general availability of monthly subscriptions to its platform at dashboard.it-harvest.com. Subscribers get access to all the data on 3,200 cybersecurity vendors assembled over a decade by IT-Harvest.

The data tracked on each vendor worldwide make it possible to compare countries, states, and regions. For instance, there are 1,681 cybersecurity vendors in the United States, 272 headquartered in Israel, and 229 in the UK.

“This is version 3.0 of our platform,” said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. “Our initial seat holders have validated our product market fit. Seat holders can now get monthly access for $1,250. They get access to all the data we use in our research and reports. They can do their own analysis to test an investment thesis, find targets for acquisition, identify partners, or create a short-list of vendors for a particular technology they are looking to purchase.”

IT-Harvest tracks head count at all cybersecurity vendors to identify fast growing companies and segments. That data is updated on the first of every month in the Dashboard as is investment data. Comprehensive cybersecurity industry news is made available in a newsfeed section with separate tabs for M&A, Funding, Lawsuits, and Product Updates.

Subscribers can add any number of vendors to a watchlist and get email alerts when data on a company is updated. That could include new funding, a change in the executive team, or a dramatic change in head count.

Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to cover the 3,200 vendors that make up the IT security industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 31 countries on six continents. He published Curmudgeon: How to Succeed as an Industry Analyst in 2020. In 2019 he published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO’s Journey. He also wrote Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post Best Seller, There Will Be Cyberwar. His latest book, Net Zeros and Ones: How Data Erasure Supports Sustainability, Privacy, and Security is being released by Wiley on December 28, 2022. Stiennon is a member of the advisory board at several technology startups and sits on the boards of Anitian, and QuickHeal. He was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc. and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to that he was a Research VP at Gartner. He has a BS. in Aerospace Engineering and his MA in War in the Modern World from King’s College, London.

