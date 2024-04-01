iValue to Serve as a Value-Added Distributor for Google Cloud Across India, SEA, and SAARC

BANGALORE, India, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — iValue Group, a prominent provider of integrated IT solutions and services across the Asia-Pacific region, proudly announces it will serve as a value-added distributor for Google Cloud solutions across India, Southeast Asia (SEA), and SAARC. The relationship encompasses Google Cloud’s portfolio, including Security Operations, aiming to elevate enterprise solutions and services in the regions.

Organizations venturing into cloud transformation often grapple with disparate products and solutions, integration, modernization, security and compliance challenges, encompassing misconfiguration, policy lapses, and data breach threats. The scarcity of skilled professionals and decentralized controls exacerbate operational delays. Hence, a unified secure-by-design strategy proves instrumental in overcoming these issues, ensuring regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, and cybersecurity fortification.

Google Cloud’s comprehensive compute, storage, security solutions with industry best practices form a meticulously crafted suite that align seamlessly. Tailored to evolving enterprise needs, these solutions facilitate automated transformations in security and compliance functions. Google Cloud remains dedicated to providing cost-effective Cloud solutions that are attuned to the dynamic cloud security landscape.

Magali Bohn, Director of Partnerships and Channels GSEC at Google Cloud said, “Many enterprise customers operate across global hybrid and multi-cloud environments and need solutions to protect mission-critical data and applications. We are delighted to partner with iValue Group, a company with a proven track record of delivering top-notch IT solutions. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to offer our customers the best-in-class security solutions available in the dynamic markets of India, SEA, and SAARC. iValue’s expertise and reach will play a crucial role in strengthening our presence and meeting the evolving needs of enterprises in these regions.”

Fuelled by a strong relationship between iValue Group and Google Cloud in the specified regions, iValue is poised to assist Google Cloud partners in providing cloud services. This collaboration aims to expedite developing and deploying security solutions, reinforcing a commitment to advancing cloud security in the targeted areas.

Shrikant Shitole, CEO of iValue Group said, “We are well-equipped to offer Google Cloud’s portfolio to our channel partners, enabling them to provide cutting-edge solutions to enterprises. As enterprises increasingly focus on digital transformation, our collaboration with Google Cloud will empower our partners to address the market’s evolving needs, ensuring robust cloud solutions and efficient cloud solutions.”

This partnership aligns with iValue Group’ commitment to delivering exceptional digital solutions, contributing to their track record of being the preferred choice as technology aggregators. With a history of successful collaborations, iValue Group looks forward to driving Cloud adoption in the enterprise landscape across India, SEA, and SAARC.

About iValue Group:

iValue Group is a fast-growing, leading-edge technology aggregator with purpose-built solution stacks and related services for securing and managing digital applications and data for enterprises across hybrid multi-cloud. iValue’s offerings address every need in the application lifecycle’s digital transformation – from code to cloud, covering performance, availability, security, and scalability.

iValue Group has a significant presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering the business and technical needs of partners to address their customer needs across the regions.

To know more, visit www.iValueGroup.com or follow iValue on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/ivalue-Group-pvt-ltd

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ivalue-to-serve-as-a-value-added-distributor-for-google-cloud-across-india-sea-and-saarc-302104520.html

SOURCE iValue Group

