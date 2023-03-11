IWD23: NCC Operates Gender-Balanced Management Team – Danbatta – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Says Women Occupy 50% Positions in NCC’s Management Team – Danbatta

Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warmly congratulated all the women in the Commission on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day (#IWD).

Danbatta said the day presents another opportunity for him to reiterate the Commission’s irrevocable commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusive participation in line with the theme of the celebration: ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’’.

“Today, gender inclusiveness in the Commission’s affairs permeates all cadres and disciplines, the EVC said.

“About fifty percent of the Commission’s Management team is made up of women who have distinguished themselves, and demonstrated capacity, capability and desirability to contribute to the success of the Commission in promoting and sustaining the growth of the telecoms sector.

“It has been established across the world, and in all parts of human endeavours that inclusion of women in leadership, has contributed in commensurate organic growth, which justifies the notion that development of any nation will be incomplete without the participation and contributions of women.

“This is why we are deliberate, purposeful and conscious of the need to encourage women and girls to partake of the innovative digital opportunities available to them to improve their lives and skills in ways that fulfill their needs and aspirations through their chosen careers”.

On this note, the EVC on behalf of the Board and Management, the entire NCC family, felicitated with ‘NCC women’, shared in their joy of womanhood, and the expected greater roles they have been destined to play in promoting peace and harmony in the world.







