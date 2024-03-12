Japan Carbon Black Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2031

Japan Carbon Black Market size was valued at USD 2.01 billion in FY2023 which is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion in FY2031 with a CAGR of 4.93% for the forecast period between FY2024 and FY2031. Several important market drivers have an impact on the Japanese carbon black market. First off, the demand for carbon black in tire manufacturing is largely driven by the country’s robust automotive industry. Tire durability and performance are improved by carbon black’s reinforcing properties. Additionally, the market benefits from the rubber industry as carbon black is an essential additive in many rubber products. With uses in plastics, coatings, and inks, the demand for carbon black in the manufacturing and industrial sectors is also a noteworthy driver. These industries rely on carbon black to give their products the desired characteristics, such as color, UV resistance, and conductivity.

Japan’s strict tire labeling laws and environmental regulations also have an impact on the market. The creation of distinct carbon black grades that meet the necessary requirements is crucial to comply with these regulations. The use of carbon black is also fuelled by the ongoing transition to lightweight materials in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods. To reduce weight without sacrificing strength, these industries rely on carbon black to improve mechanical properties of these materials.

Stringent Tire Regulations

The Japan Carbon Black market is largely driven by the automotive industry. Tire manufacturing makes extensive use of carbon black, which serves as reinforcement and improves tire performance and durability. The strong automotive industry in Japan and the presence of numerous automakers there contribute to the continued high demand for carbon black.

In Japan, tire manufacturers are required to disclose information on the fuel efficiency, wet grip, and exterior rolling noise of their tires. Tire manufacturers seek carbon black grades that adhere to the established labelling specifications because carbon black is essential to improving tire performance. The demand for carbon black grades that enhance tire performance is driven by tire labelling regulations.

Rising Construction Projects

The demand for carbon black is driven by ongoing infrastructure and construction projects in Japan. To improve the durability and properties of building materials like asphalt, concrete, and roofing materials, carbon black is used. The nation’s demand for carbon black is fuelled by the expansion of the construction sector.

For example, a mixed-use tower with a floor area of 94,709m2, a height of 110m, and 30 stories above and below ground is being constructed in Tokyo according to World Construction Network. The Japanese government has committed to several public works initiatives and strengthening the domestic economy. The impetus for this commitment came from its preparations for significant events like the 2025 World Expo in Osaka. The demand for Carbon is expected to rise over the course of the forecast period as the number of Japan’s construction projects increases.

Strong Renewable Energy Sector

The need for carbon black in energy storage devices like lithium-ion batteries is anticipated to increase as the world moves toward sustainable and renewable energy sources. The development of battery technology in Japan and its dedication to renewable energy sources may increase the demand for carbon black in this industry.

Further, carbon black is utilized in the production of composite materials used to create the blades of wind turbines. Carbon black increases the mechanical strength, stiffness, and durability of the blades, allowing them to withstand harsh weather conditions and efficiently generate electricity. As the market for renewable energy grows, there will be greater demand for wind and solar energy, which will increase Japan’s need for carbon black for new installations.

A 51 megawatt (MW) solar power plant owned by TotalEnergies has begun operating commercially in Tsu, Japan’s Mie Prefecture. Through a power purchase agreement with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co. Inc., a regional utility company subsidiary, the plant which is connected to the electricity distribution grid will provide its electricity over a 17-year period.

Recovering Electrical Manufacturing

As a conductive additive, carbon black is frequently used in electronic parts and gadgets. It contributes to improving the electrical conductivity of substances like polymers, coatings, and inks. Conductive pastes, inks, and coatings are used in printed circuit boards (PCBs), membrane switches, touch screens, and flexible electronics, and they all contain carbon black. Additionally, to stop unwanted electromagnetic radiation from entering electronic devices, EMI shielding is essential. Conductive coatings, films, and composites that contain carbon black have good EMI shielding properties. To reduce EMI and ensure electromagnetic compatibility, these materials can be used in electronic enclosures, cables, connectors, and other components.

For example, the Japanese government has invested 70 billion yen to encourage domestic semiconductor production. In addition, a Japanese company is working with a Belgian research group to develop the production of the next generation of chips to revive Japan’s chip industry says The Economic Times. The demand for Carbon Black in Japan will increase as a result of these recent advancements in the country’s electronics manufacturing sector.

Strict Regulations

The carbon black industry is impacted by governments and regulatory bodies’ increased focus on environmental protection and emission reduction goals. For instance, higher production cost is likely if new regulations mandate that producers of carbon black make investments in pollution control technologies or adopt cleaner production techniques. Prices can be raised to cover these additional expenses incurred to meet environmental standards.

Japan has strict regulatory standards and safety requirements, particularly in industries like the automotive, electronics. Producers of Carbon Black must abide by these laws to ensure that their products meet high standards for both environmental and safety protection. Adherence to quality standards and legal compliance increases consumer trust and confidence, which raises demand for Carbon Black from industries with strict safety and quality standards in Japan.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic caused disruptions in several sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and construction—three sectors that use a significant amount of carbon black. Demand for carbon black products fluctuated because of supply chain disruptions, lockdown procedures, and decreased economic activity. Particularly in the automotive sector, a drop in vehicle production and sales resulted in lower demand for carbon black, which is used in the production of tires. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and decreased production capacities caused by COVID-19 had an impact on the world’s carbon black supply chain. Japan’s high reliability in China for Carbon Black imports worsened the supply as the pandemic’s effect was severe on the Chinese exporting capacities.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The direct impact of Russian-Ukraine war on the Japanese Carbon Black market is minimal as Japan majorly relies on Asian countries. However, Geopolitical tensions can impact the availability of upstream crude oil as Russia is one of the major exporters of crude oil. Since, Japan stopped importing crude oil from Russia. The procurement of upstream crude oil became more difficult for the manufacturers of carbon black in the Japanese market. Major consumers of carbon black, like the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries, may be affected if the war causes an economic downturn or lowers consumer confidence. Finally, Japanese Carbon Black are reviewing their export strategies and looking into alternative markets or trade routes to reduce any potential disruptions brought on by changes in trade dynamics.

Japan Carbon Black Market: Report Scope

