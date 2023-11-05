JIOS Aerogel Opens Singapore Manufacturing Plant to Produce Thermal Protection for Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JIOS Aerogel (JIOS), a global leader in silica aerogel technology, has celebrated the opening of its advanced manufacturing plant in Pioneer, Singapore, in a ceremony attended by investors, suppliers and partners. The establishment of this facility represents a pivotal component of JIOS’ ongoing investment strategy, which is geared towards supporting automakers in their adoption of aerogel-based technology to enhance the safety and performance of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

“JIOS Aerogel takes great pride in the inauguration of the Pioneer Thermal Blade® Plant, a significant milestone in our manufacturing expansion,” said Andrew Stearns, CEO of JIOS Aerogel. “As we press on with the commissioning of recently acquired equipment and the journey of complete production process automation, we remain dedicated to expanding the plant’s capacity to meet the growing demands of the market.”

The new plant will serve as a primary production hub for the company’s signature EV product, the Thermal Blade®. This innovative thermal and electrical insulation solution is designed for installation between the battery cells of electric vehicles. These components play a critical role as safety measures, acting as a protective barrier between cells and mitigating the risk of thermal runaway propagation. Silica aerogels are ideally suited for this application, offering exceptional high-temperature insulation when compressed between battery cells even when supplied in remarkably thin profiles.

Stephen Kang, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of JIOS Aerogel, expressed, “The opening of this facility is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing technology that addresses the evolving safety standards for EV batteries. Our commitment is driven not only by the demands of automakers but also by the regulatory landscape, including the recent mandatory safety requirements outlined in Regulation 100 by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.”

The newly inaugurated Pioneer plant has attained certification to the ISO 9001 quality management system, with JIOS officially receiving this certification in a recent ceremony held by the international body, TÜV SÜD. Furthermore, JIOS has disclosed its partnership with QAS-Company AG (QAS) to facilitate the site’s certification process in accordance with the rigorous automotive standard, IATF 16949.

About JIOS Aerogel

JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) is the world’s leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. Headquartered in Singapore, the company was founded in 2013 to pioneer a new process that dramatically lowers the cost of aerogel production. JIOS is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of aerogels to improve the safety and performance of electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. Recognised globally as the premier technology for mitigating thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries, aerogels provide an ultra-thin insulation layer between battery cells, offering exceptional thermal protection at high temperatures. For more information, visit www.jiosaerogel.com

