John Obaro Calls for Human Capacity Building to Drive Nigeria Economic Growth – TechEconomy

John Obaro, Founder and Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, has called on Nigerian universities to take the lead in grooming a new generation of leaders who can compete with their foreign counterparts in a digital age.

Obaro made this call while delivering the keynote address on ‘Raising a New Generation of Leaders in a Digital Age: The Role of the Nigerian Ivory Towers’ at the 5th Matriculation Ceremony of Trinity University, Yaba, recently.

In his speech, Obaro emphasized the importance of human capacity building towards creating a strong foundation of talent that can thrive in the face of technological advancements and solve local problems to drive economic growth in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerian universities to develop a curriculum that equips students with the necessary skills to create and use technology to solve local problems and instill essential attributes such as flexibility, effective communication, emotional intelligence, and collaboration in the next generation of leaders.

Obaro highlighted the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and government in developing the next generation of trendsetters and urged universities to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that their curriculum is relevant to the needs of industry and society.

“As we evolve into a digital age, it is critical that our universities play a leading role in developing young leaders who can navigate and thrive in this new era. Nigerian universities must review and revamp their curriculum, strengthen their research capabilities, and encourage critical thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship to develop the minds of the youth,” said Obaro.

Obaro concluded his speech by congratulating the matriculating students and encouraging them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits. He also urged them to take advantage of opportunities to hone their skills and seek out new mentors and peers to take on the journey with them.

I strongly recommend that you take advantage of chances to hone your skills. Seek professional development opportunities like internships, volunteering, and mentorship programs. This will give you the edge you need to compete in the labour market and succeed in the future”. – Obaro

Professor Charles Korede Ayo, the Vice-Chancellor of Trinity University, expressed his appreciation to John Obaro for delivering an insightful lecture that challenges Trinity University to rise to the occasion.

He said, “We are honoured to have John Obaro as our guest speaker today. His lecture has challenged us to rethink our approach to human capacity building and the role of universities in developing the next generation of leaders in this digital dispensation.”

John Obaro is an award-winning Nigerian technology entrepreneur and innovator, as well as the Founder and Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited. SystemSpecs is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 30 years.

Obaro flanked by top management of Trinity University

The companies under the group include Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and Deelaa.com.







