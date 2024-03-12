JOHNSON CONTROLS FOUNDATION SUPPORTS AMERICAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF EFFORTS WITH $1 MILLION DONATION

MILWAUKEE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the Johnson Controls Foundation’s pledge of $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) over the next two years. By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, the Foundation is helping ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the United States.

“Helping the Red Cross deliver vital services to communities in need, including those where Johnson Controls employees and our customers live, work, learn and play is of the utmost importance,” said Katie McGinty, president, Johnson Controls Foundation, and vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer. “Through the ADGP, the Red Cross can prepare for disasters before they strike. We also encourage Johnson Controls employees to get involved with their local Red Cross chapters through volunteer opportunities and by participating in blood drives.”

ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters, powering the Red Cross to respond to more than 65,000 disasters across the country every year with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources. These donations enable the Red Cross to react at a moment’s notice—offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery—while also helping prepare people and communities for disasters yet to come.

Donations to the ADGP are more important than ever and as large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity, there are more displaced, vulnerable people who need support. The Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters as a decade ago, and in 2023, the nation experienced a record 28 billion-dollar disasters.

“We count on ADGP members because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We’re extremely grateful for the Johnson Controls Foundation’s donation, which will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours.”

Donations through the ADGP also support basic needs for families affected by home fires—which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts—and help ensure the Red Cross can continue educating people nationwide about disaster preparedness so they can cope with crises in their communities when the unthinkable happens.

To learn more about Johnson Controls’ philanthropic efforts, visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/community/philanthropy.

To learn more about the American Red Cross, visit: https://www.redcross.org/about-us.html.

