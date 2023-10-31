Johnson Controls Recognised for Equipping Local Workforce with Skills for the Built Environment

Johnson Controls has been awarded the SkillsFuture Employer Awards (Gold) for its efforts in championing skills development and building a lifelong learning culture.

As a SkillsFuture Queen Bee, Johnson Controls provides mentorship and support to guide enterpises in the built environment in their sustainability journeys.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been awarded the SkillsFuture Employer Awards (Gold) in recognition of championing skills development and building a lifelong learning culture within the organisation. The award is based on a rigorous evaluation and honours exemplary organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to building a company culture that supports lifelong learning and skills mastery.

As a SkillsFuture Queen Bee for the Built Environment Facilities Management sector, Johnson Controls is committed to helping small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), develop digital capabilities to transform their businesses, kickstarting their sustainability journeys. The Johnson Controls Queen Bee Partnership Programme provides a digital literacy workshop for participants to understand the fundamentals of digital transformation and decarbonisation, and guide companies to design and implement solutions to achieve energy efficiency in building management.

“As the need for sustainable cities arises, reexamining the skills and talent required is crucial to creating smart buildings of the future. Johnson Controls is committed to collaborating with stakeholders in the public and private sectors to ensure that the local workforce remains agile and adaptable, while fostering innovation and growth,” said Peter Ferguson, general manager, Southeast Asia, Johnson Controls. “We believe a skilled workforce is not just an enabler of business growth, it also is an investment in the future of our communities, the sustainability of our cities, and the well-being of generations to come.”

The SkillsFuture Queen Bee initiative by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) brings together industry leaders from different industries to share skills and expertise and to guide SMEs in their journey of growth and transformation. To date, the initiative has benefitted over 2,300 enterprises.

Aside from supporting growing SMEs with their sustainability journeys, Johnson Controls continues to empower individuals to better plan their own career path and upskilling journeys, in order to stay relevant amidst the evolving landscape. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson Controls also partnered with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic on the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme – Company Training, to provide training and equip mid-careerists with fundamental digital knowledge and skills of not only smart buildings but also sustainability programmes for a career in the built environment.

As a leader in innovation and sustainability for the built environment, Johnson Controls recognises people are the foundation of progress to advance the industry. Through robust training programmes, mentorship initiatives, and continuous learning opportunities, Johnson Controls aims to empower the local workforce with the knowledge and digital skills vital to shaping the future of smart and sustainable buildings.

Johnson Controls not only fosters growth and expertise within the workforce but also contributes to Singapore’s vision of a sustainable and innovative built environment sector, ensuring a brighter and more efficient future for the nation.

