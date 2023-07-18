Join Taipei City's Thriving Health Industry: Registration for "Win A Greater Health" Pitch Contest Starts Now!

TAIPEI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Taipei City Government’s Department of Economic Development is taking proactive steps to attract international startups and foster collaboration with local businesses through its “Talent Exchange Program”. In line with this initiative, they have established the “Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH)” to cultivate a vibrant international community of entrepreneurs in the heart of Taipei. In 2023, the spotlight is on the health industry, and the department is delighted to announce the forthcoming “Win A Greater Health” international online startup pitch contest. Registration is now open until September 15, 2023, Taipei time (UTC+8). International teams specializing in digital health fields are welcomed to participate.

The department places great importance on attracting international startup teams with key technologies and research capabilities to facilitate the cooperative transformation and upgrade of local industries. This has always been a crucial industrial goal for the city government. Additionally, harnessing the power of innovation and entrepreneurship to drive city diplomacy is a significant driving force. Therefore, in recent years, the department has actively connected global startup ecosystem resources through TEH, organizing various networking events across different industries and time zones, creating the most resource-rich and comprehensive entrepreneurial community. The ultimate goal is to welcome international entrepreneurs from around the world to establish their presence in Taipei.

This year, the international startup pitch contest, in collaboration with TEH, the Taiwan Digital Health Industry Development Association, BE Health Ventures, and the Taipei Medical University BioMed Accelerator, welcomes international startup teams to participate. The competition encourages teams to develop Taiwan market expansion plans with a focus on implementing their goals in Taipei City. The winning teams will not only receive one international round-trip ticket from anywhere to Taipei to attend the Demo Day presentation but also enjoy customized matchmaking sessions and business itineraries during their stay in Taipei. Selected teams will have diverse opportunities for technological connections, collaborations, and interactions with businesses and venture capital firms in Taipei.

In addition to organizing the competition, the city government has established StartUp@Taipei office and Inves Taipei office to support startups from around the world in settling in Taipei. The ultimate goal is to make Taipei City a partner for international talents and collaborate to develop more business opportunities.

For more information and registration details for the online competition, you can visit the official Facebook page or LinkedIn page , or contact the organizing company Everiii Consulting CO., Ltd. at (+886 2) 33435456 ext. 806, Ms. Kuo.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/join-taipei-citys-thriving-health-industry-registration-for-win-a-greater-health-pitch-contest-starts-now-301879219.html

SOURCE Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub

