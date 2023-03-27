JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES OF CANADA ON NUCLEAR ENERGY COOPERATION

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The United States of America and Canada share the common vision of a safe and secure global energy system. Last week, President Joseph Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meeting at Ottawa, Canada, affirmed their intent to promote enhanced collaboration on nuclear energy and technology between their two countries. As such, the Department of Energy of the United States of America (DOE) and the Department of Natural Resources of Canada (NRCan) have made the following statement:

Enhancing our partnerships is more important than ever given the current global challenges we face. Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and the increasing impacts of climate change have fundamentally altered the global energy landscape and accelerated the need for collaboration between like-minded allies.

Nuclear power provides affordable low carbon energy while contributing to the security of energy supply as a reliable, clean energy source. We recognize that advanced nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors present an opportunity to strengthen global energy security, and lower emissions while creating economic growth.

As global leaders in advanced nuclear technologies, we have a responsibility to ensure that the global adoption of advanced nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, continues to be safe and secure and in accordance with non-proliferation obligations. Consent-based siting for the long-term management of radioactive waste is part of our common vision and foundational to building trust and support for nuclear energy. We intend to work closely with emerging nuclear markets to promote the accelerated use of advanced nuclear power globally, while ensuring the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation.

In June 2022, G7 leaders and foreign ministers resolved to further reduce reliance on nuclear and related goods from Russia, including working to assist countries seeking to diversify their supplies. We commit to work together to develop a secure and reliable nuclear fuel supply of Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) fuel for existing reactors and High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel for advanced reactors, and to explore enabling frameworks with like-minded allies and partners.

We commit to explore methods to further diversify and strengthen the resilience of the global nuclear fuel supply chain, supported by the Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Energy of the United States of America and the Department of Natural Resources of Canada Concerning Cooperation on Energy signed on June 24 and July 8, 2021, and to develop our respective capabilities and work with industry to support diverse and reliable supply chains of uranium, while strengthening our internal coordination of conversion, enrichment and fabrication supply services to support current and future fuel needs.

We reaffirm our commitment to further our collaboration with our like-minded allies around the world to accelerate advanced nuclear energy generation to achieve shared net-zero and energy transition goals.

