JPAR Real Estate Leadership, Chris Sears and Laura O'Connor Named Vanguards by Housing Wire for Transformative Leadership and Exceptional Growth

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JPAR® , a leading real estate brand, proudly announces that Laura O’Connor, President and COO – JPAR® Affiliated Network, and Chris Sears, President, JPAR® – Real Estate, were named Vanguards by Housing Wire. This prestigious recognition celebrates their exceptional contributions to the real estate industry, transformative leadership, and unwavering commitment to diversity, integrity, and community impact. Together, they have driven significant growth and success for JPAR – Real Estate, solidifying its position as a prominent force in the industry.

O’Connor and Sears are the embodiment of visionary leadership and adaptability. In the last 12 months, they have steered JPAR – Real Estate through unprecedented challenges, demonstrating remarkable agility in navigating market uncertainties. Their dedication to fostering a more inclusive environment within the company and empowering diverse representation is symbolic of their visionary approach to leadership. As Vanguards, they exemplify the core values of integrity, productivity, and service, making a profound impact on JPAR – Real Estate and the real estate industry as a whole.

“With Chris and Laura at the helm, JPAR is poised to achieve new heights in the industry while upholding a strong ethos of inclusivity, integrity, and community impact,” said Rick Davidson, Chairman and CEO, Cairn – JPAR Holdings. “The real estate industry is trending toward increased consolidation and JPAR is well-positioned for growth as more broker/owners are increasingly open to discussions of mergers and acquisitions.”

Laura O’Connor’s career-long success and recent achievements highlight her adaptability and commitment to excellence. She successfully led the migration of 4,000 agents to a new platform amid market uncertainties, demonstrating her unparalleled dedication to productivity and service. Her leadership in the “JPAR CARES” initiative kicked off this month with the first program benefit offering free and reduced rate health, life, debt management and wellness benefits to 100% of agents, owners and staff across the nation. The industry is getting to know Laura and her network of peers better through the brand’s Instagram account @jparwhereyouare and the “JPAR W.E.L.L.” interview series which highlights the accomplishments of women leaders, inspiring countless viewers and reinforcing her commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community support.

Chris Sears brings a heightened level of professional excellence and leadership to JPAR throughout his career, and was named JPAR – Real Estate’s Brokerage President in April of 2023. His visionary approach is evident in the remarkable growth of his affiliated offices in Houston, growing from a handful to 500 agents in two years; his growth continues at a rate of about 25 agents per month. Chris’s daily “Coffee With Chris” series expanded to reach the 2,000+ agents in the Texas company-owned locations as well as the other affiliated offices across the nation. Chris’s dedication to philanthropy, mentorship, and his role as a mentor for professionals entering the corporate-level real estate industry further showcases his holistic approach to leadership.

Together, Chris and Laura have contributed immensely to the growth and success of JPAR. Laura’s commitment to helping bring diverse voices to the table has resulted in 55% of new affiliations this year coming from a segment that is underrepresented in the industry and Chris’s bold first initiatives as the President of JPAR – Real Estate are preparing agents for changes that are imminent in our industry due to national shifts in both policy and market conditions. Their commitment has created a positive team culture, leading to increased productivity and an enhanced sense of purpose within the organization.

As Vanguards recognized by Housing Wire, Chris Sears and Laura O’Connor continue to inspire and empower their team and the broader real estate community. Their transformative leadership, dedication to diversity, and unwavering commitment to service exemplify the values that drive JPAR – Real Estate’s continued success.

For more information about JPAR – Real Estate and their franchise opportunities, please visit https://grow.jpar.com .

About JPAR’s Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR’s affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners across the nation to tap into the programs, platform, network and guidance of one of the nation’s leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching has proven effective for both startups and conversions with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR – Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brokerage in Texas offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, mentoring, healthcare, wealth building and more.

Combined, JPAR® boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 71 offices across 25 states and Washington D.C. and closes over $7.8B annually in sales volume.

About Housing Wire: Housing Wire is a trusted source for news and information on the housing and mortgage finance industries. With a focus on providing insightful and timely coverage, Housing Wire serves as a leading platform for professionals and organizations in the housing sector. The Vanguard Awards program recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to these industries, shaping their future in impactful ways.

