Kajabi creators reach landmark milestone of $5 billion in total earnings

Kajabi creators earn over 6X more than Patreon creators on average with Kajabi creators earning $37,000 /year 1 and Patreon creators earning $6,000 /year 2

/year and Patreon creators earning /year Valued at over $2 billion , Kajabi’s lifetime GMV has grown by over 500% since 2019

, Kajabi’s lifetime GMV has grown by over 500% since 2019 Kajabi has reached these milestones by quietly building the biggest and fastest-growing company in the creator economy by enabling its creators to diversify their revenue and scale their online businesses without taking a percentage of creator earnings

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –Kajabi, the leading platform helping creators turn their knowledge into sustainable online businesses, today announces a landmark milestone, as the platform’s 60,000 creators have earned a combined $5 billion in lifetime GMV (gross merchandising value) from more than 70 million customers worldwide.

Valued at over $2 billion, Kajabi is a clear frontrunner in the thriving creator economy. The company’s GMV has grown by a staggering 528% since 2019 and more than doubled since the end of 2021.

With 46% of creators making under $1,000 per year3, Kajabi creators earn 34X more than the average creator and 6X more than Patreon creators4. Furthermore, a majority of Kajabi’s customers who have reached $100,000 in revenue have as few as 400 customers on average. In 2022, the majority of customers generated revenue within 28 days after creating their offer; a reduction of 13 days compared with previous years.

Since starting his YouTube channel in 2009, Matt Steffanina has grown an impressive following of over 30 million fans. Known for dancing with artists such as Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, and Meghan Trainer, Matt formed a tight-knit community of passionate dancers through his YouTube dance tutorials and in-person classes. However, when the pandemic struck and in-person classes were halted, YouTube simply wasn’t cutting it so he signed up to Kajabi and has built a series of online courses that teach people of all different skill levels how to dance.

Matt shares, “It [Kajabi] allowed us a place to put content where the rules will never change… ideally, you want to have an element off of social platforms that’s also providing an income, because, at the end of the day, you never know when the algorithm or the rules are going to change. And that’s something that I’ve learned over the years, as there were times when I was making most of my income from YouTube…and now, it’s Kajabi.”

While creators fuel the success of the most influential social platforms on earth, most creators are forced to stay on an endless treadmill of content creation to keep pace with ever-changing algorithms. Kajabi empowers creators to own their audience and build lasting businesses immune to the limitations of social media platforms and dependence on brand sponsorships. With products like Kajabi Communities, which give creators audience ownership and revenue diversification, Kajabi is helping creators grow their earnings and control their entrepreneurial destinies.

Kajabi is uniquely positioned to offer creators revenue stream diversification through a suite of digital products including online courses, communities, memberships sites, and coaching, all in one ecosystem. Kajabi has also built an AI Creator Hub made up of six AI-powered tools intended to give creators a first draft of their course outline, lessons, and marketing content including emails, landing pages, social posts and more. These tools are helping creators significantly reduce the time it takes to get their course and business up and running and more time to focus on tailoring their messaging to specific audiences.

Cassey Ho, the founder of Blogilates and POPFLEX – who has motivated over 14 million people through her viral videos which have been watched over two billion times – also holds a highly successful partnership with 24 Hour Fitness. As a part of this partnership, her signature format POP Pilates is taught in gyms across the country, for which the online certification course is hosted on Kajabi.

Cassey shares, “The biggest role Kajabi has played is in helping me foster a vibrant community of instructors for Pop Pilates. It really was the only platform that would allow me to do what I needed to do on the scale that I needed to do it so [I will] always [be] so thankful for that.”

Ahad Khan, Kajabi’s CEO said, “For over a decade, Kajabi has relentlessly focused on putting the creator first. Our entire business is built on providing our customers with the best platform to build their business, brand, and audience. As more and more creators come to realize the importance of controlling their destiny by truly owning their business, we’re proud to be putting power into their hands. Creators bring the knowledge and creativity that is the future of the creator economy and Kajabi is privileged to be the backbone of their businesses.”

For all media and press enquiries please contact Kajabi at kajabi@ragency.com

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is the leading platform helping creators and entrepreneurs to turn their knowledge and experience into sustainable online businesses. With Kajabi’s integrated platform, creators have a single ecosystem to build and market their digital products including online courses, communities, live coaching and more. Tens of thousands of creators and entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi as the backbone to their business and have collectively earned over $5 billion in sales from more than 70 million customers. Learn more at http://www.kajabi.com/ and follow @Kajabi on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Cassey Ho

Cassey Ho is on a mission to spread the joy of fitness! With over 10 million subscribers across all platforms, Cassey’s upbeat personality and genuine care for her students are what make her an award-winning fitness instructor. She’s been teaching her signature format, Pop Pilates, for over 14 years and has certified thousands of instructors to teach the unique class in gyms across the world. There are over 4,000 live in-studio classes taught every month! Cassey’s workouts have inspired millions of young women to get into the best shape of their lives, mentally and physically, and her routines can now be found in her top-rated mobile app, body by Blogilates. Cassey’s passion for bringing joy into all facets of fitness is what led her to launch PopFlex, a now-beloved cult activewear brand, where she is the CEO and lead designer.

About Matt Steffanina

Matt is a well-renowned choreographer, producer, and entrepreneur. Matt is an elite dancer in the hip-hop dance industry and has grown his following to over 30 Million followers across all platforms with over 5 Billion views. His list of accolades includes dancing with artists such as Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainer, and on shows like Step-Up, So You Think You Can Dance & The Ellen Show. Matt is also the founder of the DNCR Academy (DNCR.com), an online dance platform that teaches thousands of students around the world how to dance with online tutorials from LA’s best instructors.

1 Statistic was calculated using the following formula: total GMV made by Kajabi creators in 2022 divided by the total number of Kajabi creators who had at least one member at the end of Q2 2022

2 Source: The Information

3 Source: Linktree

4 Statistic was calculated using the following formula: total GMV made by Patreon creators in 2022 divided by the total number of Patreon creators who had at least one member at the end of Q2 2022

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kajabi-creators-reach-landmark-milestone-of-5-billion-in-total-earnings-301770735.html

SOURCE Kajabi, LLC