Keep your cool while you sleep with this memory foam cooling pillow on sale

Sometimes flipping your pillow to the other side just isn’t enough to get the cooling effects you’re after — especially during the dog days of summer. If you’re a hot sleeper, it’s best to turn to technology to get the job done, since there are now ways to customize your pillows so that they can work exactly how you’d like them to.

With the Modvel Luxury Cool Memory Foam Pillow, you’ll be more likely to stay comfortable all night long. Modvel uses thermo-regulating technology to actually capture heat, reduce sweating, and cool your face as you sleep. Your bedding can have a major effect on whether or not you can keep your cool while you sleep. In other words, if you tend to wake up in a sweat in the middle of the night, you heard it here first: you don’t have to live this way.

Each side of this pillow features cooling gel surrounded by double-sided cooling shredded memory foam cushions. Even better, for improved air circulation, the pillow comes with a breathable bamboo cover that’s completely washable, so your pillow will stay protected for years to come. You can even adjust the memory foam as needed by taking it out or adding more back in, which makes it perfect for back, side, and stomach sleepers.

See all of the features of this cooling foam pillow in the video below:

The Modvel Luxury Cool Memory Foam Pillow with the included bamboo cover normally retails for $34, but for a limited time, you can score 37% off and get it for just $21.99. Even better, if you spend over $50, you can get $10 back in shopping credit added to your account within the next 14 days. So, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your bedding.