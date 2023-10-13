KindWorks.AI Oversubscribes Pre-Seed Funding to Bring a Revolution to Workplace Culture Using the Proven Power of Kindness

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – KindWorks.AI announces that it has closed an oversubscribed pre-seed round over $1.5M USD. The KindWorks platform encourages and enables the practice of Kindness to increase connectivity, wellbeing, and results. The platform is powered by AI and behavioral science to bring personal Kindness exercises to individuals and drive results for businesses and people.

Daniel Lozano , KindWorks.AI CEO, states “Our goal at KindWorks is to bring the scientifically proven power of Kindness to billions of people. We have seen the incredible impact with our customers where they report increases in feelings of purpose and connectivity. I feel a calling that I’m doing more than growing a business; I am on a mission to bring this to as many people as possible because the world desperately needs KindWorks.”

The progress and impact of the KindWorks platform has attracted industry leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds and geographies, all of whom share the KindWorks values and are passionate about solving for the crisis of human connectivity and sense of purpose. Investors include a broad range of private angels and VCs including Yu-Ting Kuo , MIT professor and former Corporate VP at Microsoft, Hernando Bunuan, Founder & Managing Partner of Z2Sixty Ventures, Reed McBride , VP of Business Development at Carta, Satyajeet Salgar , Director of Product Management at YouTube, Arti Shah , VP of Investments at Gala Capital Partners, and a multitude of other successful entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The KindWorks.AI platform partners with enterprise companies across all industries who are looking to drive connection, purpose, and results by building an engaged and motivated workforce. As Jill Scalamandre, Beekman 1802 CEO, shares, “Our initial results of our partnership with KindWorks.AI are extremely promising. Over 70% of our team has interacted with the tool, and we’ve completed hundreds of acts of kindness across the company. We are excited to share the long-term impact of kindness through our partnership.”

Companies often start with KindWorks during pivotal moments such as transformation, growth, or disengagement. Their AI agent, ‘Beni’ shares Kindness exercises across 8 elements of Kindness (Sincerity, Gratitude, Giving, Empathy, Connecting, Recognition, Compassion, Listening). Beni encourages people to work their Kindness muscle regularly and develop habits that prove results for individuals, teams, and companies.

For more information visit KindWorks.AI .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindworksai-oversubscribes-pre-seed-funding-to-bring-a-revolution-to-workplace-culture-using-the-proven-power-of-kindness-301956440.html

SOURCE KindWorks.AI

