Koniag Government Services (KGS) proudly announces the appointment of Germaine Salmine to the role of Shareholder Development Manager

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In this role, she will serve as the catalyst for Alutiiq talent development within the company, enhancing an already diverse and skilled workforce.

Recognizing the potential within Alaska Native communities, KGS is keen on aligning its staffing needs with the qualifications and ingenuity of the rising Indigenous talent. Ms. Salmine will play a key role in spearheading this initiative, ensuring a harmonious match between career opportunities at KGS and the exceptional qualifications of Alaska Native individuals across different stages of their professional journeys.

KGS CEO Kevin Wideman expressed, “This step highlights our dedication to harnessing the caliber of brilliance emerging from our Indigenous youth and job-seeking community. We aim for a relationship where the growth and prosperity of our workforce intertwine seamlessly with the advancement of our Native communities.”

Prior to joining KGS, Ms. Salmine served as the Executive Director of the Koniag Education Foundation, championing educational pursuits for Koniag Shareholders and their descendants. With over a decade of experience in the non-profit sector, specifically within community-based organizations for Alaska Native and American Indian communities, Ms. Salmine brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

In this venture, KGS envisions a win-win scenario, not only enhancing career opportunities for the Alaska Native talent but also enriching the experiences of our valued customers. This move reflects a commitment to building a dynamic and inclusive organization that thrives on the unique strengths of its workforce, driving success for both KGS and the Alutiiq communities it serves.

About Koniag Government Services (KGS)

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koniag-government-services-kgs-proudly-announces-the-appointment-of-germaine-salmine-to-the-role-of-shareholder-development-manager-302058910.html

SOURCE Koniag Government Services

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

