Koty Bogle Promoted to President of ENTEGRA®

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Effective immediately, Koty Bogle has been promoted to the position of President of ENTEGRA. As ENTEGRA has grown from startup to an industry leading, global in-line inspection service provider, this move is a natural progression from Bogle’s current COO role, where he was responsible for global operations, data analysis, QHSE, and project management. Current President and co-founder, Mark Olson, will step into the role of CEO and Chairman of the Board.

“Koty and I have been working towards this day for a long time, as he’s built an operationally excellent organization to not only support massive global growth, but also with the development of the next generation of leaders coming up through his team,” Olson said. “Koty’s leadership has been a key to ENTEGRA’s success; I look forward to the next chapters of the ENTEGRA story, as we bring new service lines to market and look to additionally grow through acquisition.”

“I’m simultaneously humbled, honored, and excited for the trust and faith Mark and ENTEGRA’s employees, founders, Board, and investors have placed in me to lead ENTEGRA,” Bogle said. “I’m super proud of this organization and culture we’ve built, and I can’t wait to see what we collectively accomplish next, as we continue to grow our True UHR MFL service line and as we add additional service lines in 2024 and beyond.”

As Bogle steps forward to take over more of the day-to-day operations of our growing global company, Olson will continue to guide ENTEGRA toward expanding ILI service lines and providing these services in more locations, while continuing to innovate through engineering, data analysis, and customer service.

About ENTEGRA®

ENTEGRA is the global leader in true Ultra-High Resolution (UHR) pipeline inspection technologies. Helping pipeline owners and operators reduce risks and minimize costs, we deliver the shortest and lightest combination In-Line Inspection (ILI) tools on the market. Paired with an unparalleled data analysis team, ENTEGRA brings the best of both together to provide context and clarity for better pipeline decisions.

