Krishnamani Kannan, CEO & Co-Founder of Maxima Logistics Pte Ltd, wins Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a dazzling celebration of regional excellence, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Regional Edition took center stage to honor outstanding businesses and visionary leaders who have played a pivotal role in propelling their enterprises to new heights on the global stage in the post-pandemic era. The prestigious event, held in Singapore, marked a momentous occasion that underscored the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment of Asian entrepreneurs and enterprises in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Krishnamani Kannan is among the award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category in the Transportation & Logistics industry. Hailing from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, India Mr. Krishnamani Kannan embodies the spirit of a global entrepreneur in the digital age. His enthusiasm drove him to transition from the engineering sector to the IT world, leading to his role at IBM Bangalore and subsequently, international stints in countries like the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Today, he stands as the Co-Founder and CEO of deliver.sg, a reliable long-distance delivery platform in Singapore.

Mr. Krishnamani Kannan’s focus on technological innovation and customer-centric approaches has driven deliver.sg to impressive milestones. Under his helm, the company boasts a robust turnover, indicative of its widespread acceptance and market penetration.

Furthermore, Mr. Krishnamani Kannan’s strategic vision for overseas expansion has opened doors for deliver.sg in various international markets. His insights into diverse cultures, coupled with his IT expertise, have facilitated seamless integration into these markets, thereby amplifying the company’s global footprint.

In addition to deliver.sg, Mr. Krishnamani Kannan’s entrepreneurial prowess extends to other ventures in Dubai and India. These establishments further underscore his ability to identify business opportunities across various sectors and geographies

Mr. Krishnamani Kannan’s vision for deliver.sg and his other ventures is clear: to harness the power of technology and innovation to meet the evolving needs of customers globally. His mission revolves around providing unparalleled service, quality, and convenience, ensuring that his companies remain at the forefront of their respective industries. Mr. Krishnamani Kannan envisions a future where his businesses not only cater to local markets but also extend their reach globally, setting benchmarks in service excellence and innovation.

Central to his future plans is the continuous adaptation of his ventures to the ever-changing digital landscape. With an unwavering commitment to R&D and customer feedback, Mr. Krishnamani Kannan aims to expand deliver.sg’s offerings, explore new technological frontiers, and enter untapped markets. His goal is to make his brands synonymous with trust, quality, and efficiency, ensuring they remain industry leaders for years to come.

About Asia Economic Forum (AEF)

Launched in 2012, the Asia Economic Forum serves as an open platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and C-level executives to unite and shape regional initiatives to improve the well-being of communities. Please visit https://economicforum.asia/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA)

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/krishnamani-kannan-ceo–co-founder-of-maxima-logistics-pte-ltd-wins-master-entrepreneur-award-at-the-asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2023-regional-edition-302023214.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

