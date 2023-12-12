Labatt invests $6 million in energy productivity and heat recovery in Montreal Brewery

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and overall energy consumption

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ – Labatt Breweries of Canada is investing $6 million in heat recovery and energy productivity innovation in its Montreal brewery—an enhancement contributing significantly towards the decarbonization of the brewing process through reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The project will have a significant impact on the energy infrastructure of the plant, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, optimizing existing energy infrastructure, and creating scalable solutions for future innovations in the brewery.

“Through this investment and working closely with project partners, we’ve taken significant steps toward decarbonizing our Montreal brewery,” said Sarah Genetti, Vice-President of Procurement & Sustainability, Labatt Breweries of Canada. “With this progress towards carbon neutrality in our Montreal operations, we are another step closer to achieving our ambition of net zero by 2040 across all Labatt breweries coast to coast.”

The new heat recovery system will convert previously unused heat expelled from Labatt’s refrigeration systems and utilize that heat within the pasteurization process in brewing, in lieu of consuming additional energy to generate the heat needed during pasteurization.

This expenditure comes in conjunction with capital investments in two other Labatt breweries across the country this year—London and St. John’s—to fund sustainable packaging innovations and increased production capacity. These investments combined with the Montreal announcement total $43.1 million invested in our operations from coast to coast in 2023.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada’s most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beer, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world’s most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

