Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market to grow by 10.89% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Adherence to compliance and government regulations will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (software and services), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market report provides critical

information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on

market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor’s offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market was valued at USD 897.05 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 358.10 million. The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 907.08 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.08% according to Technavio.

Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market – Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market – Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that includes a consistent user interface across the entire application, and high configurability to allow numerous filtering options to allow users to see the data that is most important to them.

The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that includes a consistent user interface across the entire application, and high configurability to allow numerous filtering options to allow users to see the data that is most important to them. Agile Frameworks LLC: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that allows for managing samples with a chain-of-custody process, starting in the field with sample creation, to maintain consistency and compliance.

The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that allows for managing samples with a chain-of-custody process, starting in the field with sample creation, to maintain consistency and compliance. Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd: The company offers a laboratory information management system (LIMS) that is designed for lab owners and pathologists to help manage the daily operations of the lab efficiently and grow the business.

Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market– Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Adherence to compliance and government regulations

The rise in chronic diseases and the aging population

High demand for bio-banking

KEY challenges –

Increasing data security and privacy concerns

Issues with data migration from existing LIMS to new systems

High implementation and maintenance costs

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this laboratory information management system (LIMS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Event Management as a Service Market by End-user, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: Event management as a service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 391.33 million. The rising number of events and meetings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security issues may impede the market growth.

Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application, Component, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,195.8 million. The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing workforce diversity may impede the market growth.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 907.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio “Information Technology” Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployement Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployement Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 104: Abbott Laboratories – Overview



Exhibit 105: Abbott Laboratories – Business segments



Exhibit 106: Abbott Laboratories – Key news



Exhibit 107: Abbott Laboratories – Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Abbott Laboratories – Segment focus

12.4 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 109: Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 110: Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 112: Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc. – Key offerings

12.5 Agile Frameworks LLC

Exhibit 113: Agile Frameworks LLC – Overview



Exhibit 114: Agile Frameworks LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Agile Frameworks LLC – Key offerings

12.6 Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 117: Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.7 Autoscribe Informatics

Exhibit 119: Autoscribe Informatics – Overview



Exhibit 120: Autoscribe Informatics – Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Autoscribe Informatics – Key offerings

12.8 Benchling Inc.

Exhibit 122: Benchling Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 123: Benchling Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Benchling Inc. – Key offerings

12.9 Broughton Software Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Broughton Software Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 126: Broughton Software Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Broughton Software Ltd. – Key offerings

12.10 Eusoft Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Eusoft Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 129: Eusoft Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Eusoft Ltd. – Key offerings

12.11 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 131: Illumina Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 132: Illumina Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 133: Illumina Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 134: Illumina Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Illumina Inc. – Segment focus

12.12 LabLynx Inc.

Exhibit 136: LabLynx Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 137: LabLynx Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 138: LabLynx Inc. – Key offerings

12.13 LabVantage Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 139: LabVantage Solutions Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 140: LabVantage Solutions Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 141: LabVantage Solutions Inc. – Key offerings

12.14 LabWare Inc.

Exhibit 142: LabWare Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 143: LabWare Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 144: LabWare Inc. – Key offerings

12.15 Labworks LLC

Exhibit 145: Labworks LLC – Overview



Exhibit 146: Labworks LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Labworks LLC – Key offerings

12.16 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 148: Shimadzu Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 149: Shimadzu Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 150: Shimadzu Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 151: Shimadzu Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Shimadzu Corp. – Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 153: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 154: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 155: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 156: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laboratory-information-management-system-lims-market-to-grow-by-10-89-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-adherence-to-compliance-and-government-regulations-will-drive-growth–technavio-301730435.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

