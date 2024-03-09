Leading EdTech Company Creta Class Showcases New English Curriculum at NSLF Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Creta Class, a leading company in edtech industry, returns to Not So Little Fair after a successful show last year.

Leveraging its AI-powered capabilities and expertise in educational content, Creta Class expands its curriculum to include English in addition to Mathematics. For Singaporean children aged 3-8, this programme offers an engaging and inspiring learning experience, sparkling their love for learning early on.

At Not So Little Fair 2024, an experiential event dedicated to families with children aged 0-12 years old, Creta Class is among the 100+ brands attracting thousands of young families. Taking place at Suntec Convention Centre from March 9th to 10th, NSLF promises to be an unforgettable experience.

As a proud partner of this event, Creta Class offers personalised and effective learning programmes, empowering Singaporean children as they embark on their educational adventure.

Early childhood, between ages 3 and 6, is critical for language development. Designed with this in mind, Creta Class’s English curriculum follows a 3:7 input-output ratio, teaching kids accurate and natural English content that is suitable for the child’s level. And then kids are encouraged to express themselves in real-life scenarios.

Through visual guidance on mouth movements alongside standard pronunciation teaching, children gain the tools to master authentic English. Our engaging course content adapts each child’s skill level, fostering a dynamic learning environment where children can speak and express themselves with confidence.

Utilising cutting-edge AI technology and in alignment with the Ministry of Education’s framework, Creta Class weaves mathematical and English concepts into captivating cartoon stories. Tailored for children aged 3-8, its Maths and English classes are each structured into five levels, catering to each child’s skill level and cognitive stage. This personalised approach cultivates kids’ thinking and language skills progressively.

At NSLF 2024, Shawn, who has been studying Creta Class for 9 months, accompanied by his mother, Karen came to the booth. Karen expressed her joy by sharing with us, “Shawn has found his own method of learning, and I’ve seen remarkable progress in his thinking and communication skills. He’s growing more confident in taking the initiative to show that he’s learnt a lot about Maths. Now, I want him to explore the English class.”

Find us at booths E4 and E6 in Suntec Convention Centre Hall 403, and let your (not so) little one discover the joy of learning through our course offerings of Maths and English. Explore the engaging animated lessons, interactive quizzes, and AI-powered personalisation. At Creta Class, we ignite curiosity, foster good habit, and build kid’s lasting confidence in learning.

About Creta Class:

Creta Class integrates AI technology and education expertise to provide a fun, inspiring, and high-quality educational experience for children around the world with a presence in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, among other countries and regions.

For more information, please visit www.cretaclass.com.

media contact: press@cretaclass.com.

