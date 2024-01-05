Leading Future Development of Energy Storage – BatteroTech 314Ah Cell Empowers SNEC ES+ International Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition

JIAXING, China, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SNEC ES+ 8th (2023) International Energy Storage Technology, Equipment, and Application Conference & Exhibition unveiled its grand opening at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on October 31st, 2023.

“New Energy Storage System Design and Total Solutions” was one of the themes of the Cutting-edge Energy Storage Technology Forum at the exhibition. In-depth exchanges and analyses on the status quo of the energy storage market, future R&D directions of energy storage products, the development of new energy storage systems, etc., were covered during the forum.

On the afternoon of November 1st, Mr. Tao Qing, Vice General Manager of the New Energy Storage Division at BatteroTech joined the Cutting-edge Energy Storage Technology Forum and explored trends of products development and technological orientations of large-scale storage with leading figures in the energy storage industry.

Keynote Speech “Product Development Trends and Technological Orientations of Large-scale Storage”



According to the keynote speech delivered by Mr. Tao Qing, Vice General Manager of the New Energy Storage Division at BatteroTech, in terms of development trends of energy storage, shared energy storage may emerge as the fastest way to profit in energy storage from the business model perspective. With the usage coefficient of the compulsory new energy storage allocation being merely 6%, the profit model and redeployment demands have yet to display large-scale usage effectiveness.

Shared energy storage stands out in the market progressively because of its direct profitability and diversity under this context. In the meantime, shared energy storage features multifaceted advantages of more efficient dispatch operations, more controllable safety and quality, and more prominent economic benefits than dispersed self-allocated energy storage.

It is imperative to research, develop, and produce cells with large capacity to satisfy the diversified market demands. In response to that, BatteroTech launched its energy storage cell with a large capacity of 314Ah and a long life in May 2023. 314Ah large-capacity cell is BatteroTech’s latest energy storage product rolled out after its 280Ah cell and 306Ah cell. 314Ah cell features the performance edge of “1 precise kWh” as the cell energy and life have been fully upgraded based on existing products and can reduce the comprehensive cost of energy storage system in synchronization, signaling an iconic product innovation amidst the evolution of shared energy storage.

Besides being compatible with a large capacity, the design of BatteroTech’s brand-new 314Ah cell solves the technical dilemma, namely the incompatibility between “long cycle life” and “high energy density” of energy storage cells, and upgrades both the energy density and cycle life. This adequately manifests the innovative and perspective nature of products in the future-based shared energy storage development of this age.

BatteroTech Signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with GCL

At the evening banquet of “GCL Night” co-held by the exhibition organizers and GCL on November 1st, BatteroTech signed the “Framework Agreement on 3GWh Energy Storage System Procurement” with GCL at the scene.

The fact that BatteroTech was invited to SNEC ES+ 8th (2023) International Energy Storage Technology, Equipment, and Application Conference & Exhibition and entered into a cooperation framework agreement with GCL amply demonstrates the following implications. Under the global context of energy sustainability, BatteroTech has enabled ongoing technological innovations and obtained high industry-level recognition step by step. BatteroTech has tightly integrated with more downstream and upstream links of the new energy industrial chain, and forged ahead together towards the bright future characterized by clean energy transitions amid the increasingly intense industrial competition in energy storage.

For more information, please visit BatteroTech’s official website: https://en.batterotech.com/

BatteroTech Co., Ltd. is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which is invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech is dedicated to R&D, production and marketing of lithium batteries, battery modules, battery systems, etc. and committed to providing world-class solutions and services for global new energy vehicle manufacturers and electric power investors who aim to achieve the goal of “Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality”. BatteroTech has set up R&D Center and manufacturing Base both in Shanghai and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province.

