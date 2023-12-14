LeaseAccelerator Announces Enterprise Emissions Analysis and Reduction Software

RESTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Enterprise Lease Lifecycle Management software, announced today the industry’s first enterprise emissions analysis and reduction software for leases and assets, LeaseAccelerator Net Zero Asset Manager, along with an Early Access Program to help clients measure and reduce emissions in 2024. Participants get early access to the software, preferential pricing, and a community committed to sharing feedback and best practices.

The new software helps corporate sustainability leaders accelerate their journey to net zero, operating executives evaluate the economic trade-offs of alternative decarbonization pathways, and ESG controllers simplify compliance with emissions reporting standards from SEC, CSRD, and ISSB.

With LeaseAccelerator Net Zero Asset Manager, clients can:

Collect, manage, and report on leased assets for emissions compliance and net-zero planning, leveraging usage data and emissions factors for real estate spaces and equipment.

Measure, analyze and allocate asset-level emissions using a General Ledger string (11 segments) for each asset to drive insights, accountability, and action, reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Assess leases coming to term to source new leases that reduce emissions, integrating your internal carbon price to evaluate economic trade-offs of alternative tactics. Forecast rents and emissions in parallel to discern optimal pathway to net zero. Streamline emission reduction strategy by divesting high-emission spaces, consolidating areas, and reallocating equipment for improved utilization. Improve accountability and change behaviors by targeting assets and stakeholders, identifying business units with largest emissions. Deploy a single system of record for leased assets, synchronizing data automatically as a subledger with other enterprise applications, including: Emissions management and reporting Financial planning ERP



“We collaborated with clients to enhance our lease lifecycle automation platform to produce practical emissions insights about their lease portfolios”, said Michael Keeler, LeaseAccelerator CEO. “This gives controllers the same controls for emissions and lease accounting data in one asset-level subledger with one audit-trail and integrated business intelligence.”

To join the Early Access Program, visit the LeaseAccelerator Net Zero Asset Manager webpage.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures compliance, improves operational efficiency, accelerates emissions reductions, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $250 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries.

