LegalConnect Launches LegalConnect Payments, New Integrated Payment Processing Solution

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rapid Legal Inc., dba LegalConnect, a premium legal services and technology company, today announced its new payment processing and gateway solution, LegalConnect Payments. This fully integrated, seamless solution consolidates payment processing fees and provides all the tools litigation support service firms need to collect and process online customer payments. Even better, LegalConnect Payments helps litigation support service providers save money on payment processing transactions and receive next-day funding for better cashflow. It also enables them to maintain compliance with credit card company regulations, reducing their risk and protecting their business.

LegalConnect Payments’ features include:

All the tools needed to process online customer payments

Clear, transparent financial reporting and analytics

Next-day funding on both credit card and ACH payments

Direct support for payments-related questions and issues from the LegalConnect Partner Success team instead of a third party

Underwriting process period of 48 hours, with merchants allowed to begin processing within the same day of being approved

Bank-grade data security and regulations compliance

More features and flexibility in the future

Ability to charge pro per or new and small customers on order submission

Ability for LegalConnect partners’ customers to use multiple credit cards and ACH bank accounts on file

“Costly payment processing fees, which are oftentimes a blind spot for busy business leaders, can erode profit margins,” said David Nill, CEO of LegalConnect. “And litigation support services firms experience a bigger cash flow challenge than your typical business because of the extraordinary volume of fees they pay out to courts for their clients. Now, with LegalConnect Payments, our partners will be able to save money on payment processing transactions and gain next-day funding, which is the timeliest receipt of payment from their customers than ever before. We’re excited to offer LegalConnect Payments to our partners which will strengthen their financial position and minimize their business risk.”

Larry Swain, VP of Platform Integrations added, “With LegalConnect Payments, the solution can flex with our partner’s needs today and well into the future. Our partners have been asking for greater payment flexibility for their law firm clients. Soon, partners can allow their clients to store and use multiple credit cards and ACH numbers in their accounts, as well as be able to charge non-recurring customers on submission of an order. This ‘charge on submit’ feature will further improve cash flow and reduce risk when doing business with these types of customers, enhancing their business.”

About LegalConnect

LegalConnect is a premium legal technology company that automates the processing of legal documents for law firms. Headquartered in Chino Hills, California, the company is a leading certified eFiling Service Provider to courts in 33 California counties, with more on the way, and has over 22,000 law firms using its platform. Combining deep industry expertise, innovative technology, and a robust channel partner network, LegalConnect is transforming the way the legal community exchanges electronic documents, information, and payments, to streamline how law firms manage work, and for the effective and expeditious administration of justice. To learn more, please visit https://legalconnect.com/.

