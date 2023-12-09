Let’s stop making lab-grown meat weird

PICTURE this: it’s 10 years from now and you are deciding what to get for lunch. You’re stuck between a raptor meatball sub or a dodo chorizo burrito. It is a delicious problem to have – or maybe a creepy one. Or both.

It can be stunning to take a step back sometimes and realise that we are living in the future. Technologies that seemed fantastical in movies last century are fast becoming part of our regular lives. The food tech sector is no exception, with start-ups making cell-cultivated meat – real meat grown from animal cells rather than slaughtered…