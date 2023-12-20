Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Prices: Price, Trend, Pricing, News, Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride prices experienced a surge in the United States during the third quarter, with a 0.44 percent increase in September compared to the previous month. Despite a persistently tight labor market and decreasing inflation, consumer confidence in the United States reached a two-year high in July. The Consumer Price Index showed a year-on-year increase of 3.2% in July, up from 3% in June. August saw continued growth, driven by a 9.1% rise in gasoline prices and a 10.6% increase in fuel oil prices, leading to higher company expenses and shipping costs. Factors such as escalating warehousing prices, limited storage space, and inventory replenishment also contributed to the upward trend. September witnessed moderate price increases due to rising inflation, sluggish trading activity, and sustained demand from end-user industries. The year ending in September saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 3.7%, slightly surpassing the projected 3.6%. Energy costs increased by 1.5%, with gasoline prices climbing 2.1% and fuel oil prices rising by 8.5%. Additionally, sluggish imports from China maintained high Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride prices.

Asia Pacific

Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride costs in China saw a steady increase throughout the third quarter, with prices growing by 0.34 percent in September compared to the previous month. In July, China’s consumer prices fell by 0.3% year on year, and producer prices fell by 4.4% year on year, contributing to increased consumer confidence and subsequently higher Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride pricing. August experienced supply constraints due to restricted industrial activity, leading to reduced inventories among market manufacturers and traders. However, the rate of new orders increased, causing Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride prices to rise. Factory owners reported improvements in producer prices and a restart in new orders for the first time in five months. In September, China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed back into the expanding zone, signaling a promising economic revival, with a steady increase in new orders indicating persistent expansion in the manufacturing market.

Europe

Germany witnessed a notable increase in Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride pricing during the third quarter, with prices growing by 0.53 percent in September compared to the previous month. In July, Germany’s inflation, as measured by the year-on-year change in the consumer price index (CPI), was 6.2%, a slight decrease from 6.4% in June. August saw a further rise in costs due to elevated inflation driven by increases in energy and oil prices, impacting the expenses of firms maintaining Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride prices continued to rise in September due to a lack of accessible stock, heightened energy prices, and increased end-user demand. Moreover, the costs of air and maritime transportation significantly increased towards the end of September, influenced by China’s annual holiday in October. This had a ripple effect on the global supply chain, contributing to an increase in Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride costs in Germany.

