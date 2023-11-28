LexisNexis Risk Solutions Receives Two Awards for its Innovation in Payments Risk Management and Fraud and Identity Solutions

Recognitions Showcase LexisNexis ThreatMetrix Capabilities That Help Clients Navigate Cybersecurity Risks in Asia-Pacific

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has received industry awards from two prominent awarding bodies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in recognition of its outstanding contribution to fraud prevention, identity authentication and risk management. LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® showcases the company’s innovative and comprehensive approach to combatting financial crime, earning recognition in the following:

Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence: Fraud & Financial Crime Category: Best Anti-Fraud Solution Emerging Payments Association Asia (EPA) APAC Payments Excellence Awards: Payment Fraud and Risk Excellence

ThreatMetrix® is an enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and authentication that analyzes more than 250 million transactions daily from more than 5,000 global businesses to inform daily transaction decisions.

“We are proud to receive these esteemed industry recognitions, which validate our commitment to delivering cutting-edge fraud prevention and risk management solutions,” said Stephen Topliss, vice president, fraud and identity, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “ThreatMetrix is a comprehensive solution that combines digital identity insights, machine learning and global intelligence to deliver real-time risk assessments. By leveraging the power of the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®, ThreatMetrix has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, providing a holistic view of identities and enabling confident risk-based decisions.”

The Regulation Asia Best Anti-Fraud Solution Award recognized ThreatMetrix as the industry’s leading anti-fraud solution for the second consecutive year, emphasizing its role in enabling businesses to make informed trust and identity decisions in milliseconds. Its capacity to detect suspicious behavior and strengthen fraud defenses helps to protect valuable transactions and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

The panel credited LexisNexis Risk Solutions for delivering a “scalable and effective anti-fraud solution” with “real-time device and behaviour analysis capabilities”. One judge said: “In this era of high-speed payments and increasingly sophisticated fraudsters, ThreatMetrix delivers much-needed device intelligence, authentication and identity verification capabilities that are unmatched in the industry.”

The recognition in the Payment Fraud and Risk Excellence category of the EPA APAC Payments Excellence Awards acknowledges ThreatMetrix as a frontrunner in combatting fraud at multiple touchpoints throughout the entire customer lifecycle, spanning from logins to payments. The company’s multi-layered defense approach, driven by advanced machine learning and behavioral intelligence, empowers financial institutions and businesses to precisely detect and thwart fraudulent activities with minimal interference to legitimate transactions.

“We were blown away by the caliber of the nominations received and the broad representation throughout APAC,” said Linda Stanojevic, managing director of awards program and chief social media officer, Emerging Payments Association Asia. “Our 50+ judges had their job cut out for them, scoring each nomination based on set criteria for each category, making sure to keep the process objective.”

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX .

