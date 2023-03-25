LG Displays Innovative Home Appliance line-up at MEA 2023 Showcase – TechEconomy

Advertisements







A refrigerator with mood lighting, a clothes dryer that doesn’t need a vent and a styler for clothes, worthy of care

LG recently welcomed its executives, guests and partners for the opening of the LG Showcase Middle East and Africa (MEA) 2023.

The grand event acted as a platform for LG to showcase its latest innovations and solutions, while also providing visitors with the chance for a hands-on experience with each product.

During the course of the event, held in Habtoor City Dubai, over 400 guests got an exclusive look at the latest technological innovations that will be making its way into the MEA region.

The showcase event also featured a dedicated area to exhibit their latest products and solutions that highlight the brand’s approach of creating customer-centered innovations for a better life.

A key focus area during the exhibition was LG’s line-up of home appliance products. Visitors at display zone discovered the latest premium kitchen solutions from luxury built-in brands, Signature Kitchen Suite and LG STUDIO, both of which offer the refined design and personalization options that today’s consumers want for their homes. Other products include; latest InstaView™ Refrigerator, WashTower™, Styler, Washer and Dryer.

Commenting on the event, Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West African Operations said; “Our products are designed to enhance the lives of our customers, and is at the heart of LG Showcase MEA 2023. Each home appliances product brings practical innovations centered on the lives of our customers. This is part of our goal of creating a better life by delivering smart, stylish kitchen and living solutions designed to enhance consumers’ homes and daily lives.”

Visitors at the showcase had the opportunity to get hands-on with LG’s newest high-end premium products, including the LG SIGNATURE second generation line-up and refrigerator with MoodUP.

LG Refrigerators at LG Showcase 2023

The refrigerator with MoodUP boasts a diverse range of rich, dynamic colors to choose from and provides a convenient way for users to enliven their kitchen whenever they feel the need to change or refresh the mood.

With the arrival of Viva Magenta, a stylish addition brought about by LG’s close partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, the upper door panel of the fridge now offers a total of 23 chic color options.

Owners of the 4-Door French-Door model can mix and match until their hearts are content, with more than 190,000 possible color combinations at their disposal.

MoodUP users can easily select and apply Viva Magenta – and any of the other available colors – by using the intuitive LG ThinQ app.

Implementing LED color-changeable door panels, LG’s innovative kitchen solution gives users the ability to customize the look of their fridge without the cost and hassle of having to physically replace any of its exterior elements.

LG’s new InstaView refrigerators now incorporate LG’s UVnano technology which harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap. UVnano operates once every hour to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator’s dispenser tap. Every new InstaView product in the lineup incorporate LG’s proven freshness-enhancing systems, LINEARCooling and DoorCooling+.

LINEARCooling minimizes temperature fluctuations, the main cause of food spoilage. Simultaneously, DoorCooling+ cools the entire refrigerator compartment evenly by distributing powerful airflow from a strategically positioned vent.

WashTower Compact Showcases All-in-One Laundry

LG’s new all-in-one laundry solution also boasts a flat, unibody design that provides an optimal laundry experience and brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic to the home. Located on the front of the appliance in between the washer and dryer, the Center Control lets users easily manage all settings and functions from one convenient place. WashTower Compact can integrate seamlessly with any type of décor or interior style, helping consumers to create a home environment that perfectly reflects their individual tastes.

What’s more, the innovative, new WashTower model takes the user experience – and laundry results – to the next level via the company’s advanced laundry technologies.

Employing the Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD), the washer is able to identify the most suitable washing pattern (drum motions, water temperature and wash cycle time) for each load, reducing fabric damage to help clothing last longer.

Meanwhile, the Smart Pairing feature saves users time and hassle by syncing the dryer with the washer; automatically selecting the best drying cycle based on washer load settings. An excellent all-around performer, LG WashTower Compact also cuts down on washing times with TurboWash 360 and drying times via the Prepare to Dry preheating feature.

LG Smart Wi-Fi TrueSteam Clothing Care Styler

A versatile equipment for the family home, the LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System lets you conveniently sanitise, deodorise, dry, and smoothen your coats, uniform, or suits in one user-friendly appliance. Sleek and slimline in design, it blends seamlessly to different décor schemes.

Convenient and practical features have helped it to emerge as an essential home appliance for consumers around the world.

The Styler combines the core technologies of three major home appliances – the steam technology of washing machines, the temperature control technology of refrigerators and advanced air flow control technology – to create a revolutionary new clothing care solution that meets the evolving needs of modern consumers.

LG Washer & Dryer

Modern LG washers tend to focus on providing extra technology to simplify washing and drying your clothes. For example, their Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive technology can identify the weight and sensitivity of your fabrics. Then it uses this information to automatically select the right wash cycle. Another helpful feature is the Turbowash 360 design in newer LG washing machines.

This uses jet sprays to blast away grime from multiple directions. The end result is a shorter wash time.

LG steam washers and dryers have earned the prestigious Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification. This means they are able to remove pollen, dust mites, and other common allergens. It even comes with a Steam Allergy Care cycle that is specifically designed to remove allergens trapped in cloth fibers. Check HERE.







