LG Electronics Supports the Launch of Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FPDA) – TechEconomy

…Showcases her New Products Specially Designed for the Laundry Industry

Nigeria’s leading home appliances and consumer electronic company, LG Electronics was the headline sponsor of the Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FPDA) launch on Thursday, May 18th, 2023 in Lagos.

With the theme of the event; Raising Global Champions in the Drycleaning Industry in Nigeria, LG Electronics reaffirmed its commitment to partner with the association and any register body to promote an active structure and system that supports growth, unity, excellence and high competence in Fabricare and dry-cleaning business.

A cross section of members of the Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FPDA) and Executive Staff of LG Electronics West Africa Operations at the LG sponsored Launch of Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FPDA) held in Ikeja GRA, Lagos Nigeria.

According to Mr. Brian Kang, the General Manager, Home Appliances at LG Electronics the company recognised the need to have a systematic way of meeting its customers’ and other key stakeholders’ aspirations as far as having products that fitted their lifestyles was concerned.

The key reason behind our success in this region to date is our commitment to understand and respond to the real needs of the Middle East and Africa market. Expanding beyond this will require significantly more technology, more innovation and especially more customer service,” he said. – Kang

” The laundry industry has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, driven by changing customer expectations and evolving technological advancements, our goal therefore is to enrich human life, to grow stronger with every of our key stakeholders and we will never relent on this commitment’, Mr. Kang reassured.

He added that LG would work with FPDA to fulfil its vision of establishing a united support system and develop a band of globally relevant structure and brand owners in the Fabricare and professional dry-cleaning business in Nigeria.”

The company also showcased some of its latest products redefining consumers’ experience in the laundry market to the delight of all guests present. With their robust design, large capacity, and cutting-edge features, LG Commercial Washing Machine offers several benefits to laundry business owners. These benefits include: Enhanced Efficiency, Improved Customer Experience, Cost Savings, Competitive Edge and Sustainable Practices.

Captains of Industry such as; Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) as the special guest of honour of the event; Mr. Bayo Rotimi, MD/CEO of Greenwich Merchant Bank as the keynote speaker and Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as the guest of honour. Many other captains of industry and members of the association also graced the grand event.

The Fabricare Professionals ad Drycleaning Associations inaugurated the association and appointed Member Board of Trustees, among whom are; Mr. Eniibukun Adebayo (Founder, CleanAce Drycleaners) Mr. Akaninyene Davies (Founder, Garment Cleenique) and Hajia Ramatu Ibrahim (MD, Pure Garment) Also Mrs. Oluwabunmi Gbadamosi was inaugurated as Founding Vice President of the Association.

As a leading provider of commercial washing machines, LG Electronics offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of laundry businesses. With our commitment to exceptional quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, we empower laundry owners to achieve operational excellence and drive business growth.

To learn more about LG commercial washing machines and explore how they can transform your laundry business.

LG Electronics is known for its consumer-centric approach to business and its ability to blend design, technology, and functionality to the delight of her consumers all over the world; consistently delivering on its promise to make life good.

L-r : Board of Trustees, Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association, Mr. Akaninyene Davies, Board of Trustees, Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association, Hajia Ramatu Ibrahim, General Manager Home Appliances, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Brian Kang ,Vice President, Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association, Mrs. Oluwabunmi Gbadamosi and Board of Trustees, Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association,, Mr. Eniibukun Adebayo at the LG sponsored Launch of Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FPDA) held in Ikeja GRA, Lagos Nigeria.

Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FPDA) is a registered group of experts, startups, and aspiring professionals in dry-cleaning and Fabricare business who are solely committed to pursuing the common and noble ideals of unity and progress, and to provide for each other, a working code of rules and regulations.







Advertisements







