Liberation Technology Services, Inc. and E-New Data Corporation Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Establish Green Edge Data Center in 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Liberation Technology Services (LTS), a leading provider of innovative data solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with E-New Data Corp., a 100% First Nation-owned private enterprise of the Cree Nation. Together, they are set to revolutionize the data center landscape with the construction of a cutting-edge, environmentally conscious facility in 2024.

The collaborative venture between LTS and E-New Data Corp. is a significant step towards sustainable technology infrastructure. The green edge data center, situated within the Cree Nation, will leverage state-of-the-art cooling technology to drastically reduce power and water consumption compared to traditional Data Centers. The project aims to set new industry standards for efficiency while making a positive impact on the environment.

One of the key innovations driving this eco-friendly initiative involves recycling the heat generated by the servers within the data center. Instead of dissipating this energy into the atmosphere, the captured medium will be redirected to support adjacent hydroponics and forestry industries, providing free heat for their operations. This innovative approach not only promotes sustainability but also fosters synergy between technology and traditional industries.

The Waswanipi Cree First Nation stands to benefit significantly from this partnership, as the green edge data center is designed to cater to the community’s growing technological needs. By creating a robust and sustainable technology infrastructure, the project aims to empower the community and foster economic development. Additionally, the facility will play a pivotal role in supporting local mining operations and Military facilities in the region, contributing to the overall advancement and resilience of the area.

Sam Gull of E-New Data Center said in a recent interview “E-New Data Center is gearing up to provide state-of-the-art data services to its clients, while reducing energy costs, using less data in the bandwidth and improving security features. higher-security benefits. The new cutting-edge data center technology will ensure that environmental sustainability is a priority for Cree people and will reuse the heat to benefit the community by using cooling technology. E-NEW DATA is excited to partner with Liberation Technology Services, Inc. (US Based) to provide an Edge Data Computing Data Center in the Eeyou Istchee (Northern Quebec) to improve the efficiency and security of Data Services.”

Andrew Riddaugh, The CEO of LTS, is convinced this project will be the first of many that revolutionizes the industry and serves as an example of how Data Centers at the edge can be efficiently deployed to some of the most remote locations in the world. He hopes this prototype will lead to future opportunities in markets where other providers do not currently offer local services. The on prem solution answers the growing need for data sovereignty, providing high compute, a compact footprint and significant savings on energy costs.

Both organizations express their gratitude to the community, stakeholders, and governmental bodies for their support and encouragement as they embark on this transformative journey. The green edge data center project is not just a technological milestone but a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing the challenges of our time.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Andrew Riddaugh CEO, Liberation Technology Services

369800@email4pr.com, 813-328-3717

About Liberation Technology Services: Liberation Technology Services is a leading provider of cutting-edge data solutions, committed to delivering innovative and sustainable technology infrastructure. With a focus on efficiency, security, and environmental responsibility, Liberation Technology Services is at the forefront of shaping the future of data management.

About E-New Data Corp.: E-New Data Corp. is a 100% First Nation-owned private enterprise of the Cree nation, dedicated to advancing technology while respecting traditional values. As pioneers in the integration of Indigenous perspectives into modern technology initiatives, E-New Data Corp. is committed to building a sustainable and culturally conscious future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberation-technology-services-inc-and-e-new-data-corporation-forge-groundbreaking-partnership-to-establish-green-edge-data-center-in-2024-302012285.html

SOURCE Liberation Technology Services

